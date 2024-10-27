End Insecurity in North-west Now, Tinubu Charges Military, Defence Minister Tours Theatres of Operations

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Worried by the protracted security challenges in the North-west, President Bola Tinubu has charged the military to end insecurity in the region.

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, at the weekend, visited the theatres of operations in Zamfara State and the Headquarters of Joint Task Force, ‘Operation Fansan Yamma North-west’, where he conveyed the directive by Tinubu to the troops.



This is as the minister urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to intensify efforts to dominate the airspace and contribute to ending insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west region.

The minister emphasised the federal government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the success of the operation, citing the significant deployment and progress made thus far.



He said: “President Tinubu is deeply concerned about the security situation in the North-west, particularly in Zamfara State, and has instructed the troops to eradicate insecurity in the region.”

During the briefing, the minister expressed satisfaction with the troops’ readiness and charged them to intensify their efforts against bandit kingpins.



“We will finish them,” he emphasised, and called for community cooperation and prayer for the troops’ success.

He urged the troops to end insecurity in Zamfara State. “Are you ready to end insecurity in Zamfara State? Your dedication and commitment to winning the fight against insecurity is crucial. I will report back to Mr. President your renewed vigour in this fight,” he said.



He said the new operation launched was to address insecurity in Zamfara State and the North-west region.

Earlier, the minister visited the Combat 2, 17 Brigade along Tsafe Shema Gusua road and Forward Operation Base of the Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma.



He commended the troops for their relentless efforts in securing the notorious road, acknowledging recent successes and urging them to sustain the momentum.

“Your dedication has yielded positive results, particularly in the last 48 hours with no reported attacks on this critical route,” the minister said.



“We encourage you to intensify your efforts, ensuring the road remains safe and free for motorists.”

At the Government House, the minister briefed the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on the purpose of his visit to the state.



“I am here to see for myself the level of preparedness of our troops in fighting the banditry menace facing Zamfara State and I hope that with the new theatre of operation launched we will have full coordinated control of the total security situation and effectively eliminate the bandits,” he stated.



Governor Lawal highlighted the current security situation in the state and said that the state government was taking the fight to the bandits in their hideouts.

“As you all are aware, we are facing a lot of security challenges in Zamfara State. But with the support of the military, we will take the fight to them and finish them,” he said.



In a related development, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar, has urged the NAF to intensify efforts to dominate the airspace and contribute to ending insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the North-west region.

During his visit to the Headquarters 213 Forward Operating Base in Katsina State, the minister stated: “We are deploying additional platforms, including attack helicopters and drones, to enhance your capabilities and eliminate bandits and terrorists.”



On the timeline of ending insecurity, the minister said: “End it now, please. End insecurity now.”

Earlier, the minister also addressed senior officers, officers, and men at FOB Zurmi and Gurbi Baure where he commended them for the renewed vigour to eradicate insecurity in the region.



“I have seen you; you are all charged. And the progress we are recording so far indicates that you have the capacity and the will to end it. So, we come to thank you for the efforts so far,” he added.