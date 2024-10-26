We Won’t Tolerate Attacks on Wike, PDP Group Warns Fubara, Ugochinyere

A foremost youth group in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a strong message to the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, and those it described as “agents of Fubara in National Assembly”.

The group known as the PDP National Progressive Youth Initiative, in a statement Friday evening, specifically took a swipe at the member representing Ideato North South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, for his alleged constant attacks on the person of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Ugochinyere, an opposition lawmaker in the House of Representatives, has been on the forefront of campaigns against the FCT Minister, while supporting Governor Fubara on virtually all his actions in Rivers State.

The PDP warning was coming on the heels of Ugochinyere’s media outing two days ago, where he accused Wike of plotting to stop Governor Fubara from accessing state funds via court orders, which he alleged were being instituted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pro-Wike group.

Ugochinyere was quoted as saying: “The APC and pro-Wike group, as I am speaking, is filing a suit at the Federal High Court to help them seize the allocation of the entire Rivers State. This is the second of such cases by the Wike group to bring about constitutional disorder.

“They have a pending case seeking to seize the entire Rivers allocation/LGA funds they filed, and now they are using the Wike-APC faction to file another suit seeking an order to stop the Federal Accounts Allocation Committee.”

But the PDP youth group, in a statement signed by Comrade Billy Matthew Nwachukwu, President, and David Terna Gondo, the Secretary General, lambasted Governor Fubara and Ugochinyere, saying the duo were afraid of due process, accountability and transparency.

“They have become scared of public accountability and blaming their inability to conduct a proper local government election that will satisfy elementary law.

“The PDP will no longer tolerate further attacks on the Minister of FCT, His Excellency, Nyesom Wike, who is working day and night for the government and the people of Nigeria to succeed with his infrastructural drive in the FCT.

“The question we would like to ask is, why are Fubara and Ikenga running from pillar to pole, blackmailing the judiciary, the Minister of the FCT and everything by everyone else except Fubara?

“We know the antecedents of some fake activists who has no other source of livelihood but to be blackmailing innocent citizens, and unfortunately, they found their way into the National Assembly. These elements have no business address or farm, but can boast to have paid over N700m to get a mere House committee slot.

“It is high time we called on the good people of Ideato Federal Constituency to beg their busy body and eye service lawmaker to focus on his job. Let him concentrate on why the people voted for him, and peradventure he is bereft of the logic of lawmaking, he should not pretend about it. He should admit his ineptitude and allow someone take his seat,” the group said.

The PDP youth group threatened to occupy the National Assembly complex, if Speaker Tajudeen Abbas doesn’t tame Ugochinyere and he is allowed to engage in further attacks or unparliamentary conducts against the FCT Minister, whom they described as a great asset to Nigeria and the government of President Tinubu.