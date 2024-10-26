Telecoms Subscriber Numbers Slide from 219m in March to 153m in September

Emma Okonji

Following the completion of NIN-SIM linkage in September this year, subscriber number has dropped from 219,304,281 in March 2024 to 153,323,316 as at September 2024.

THISDAY gathered that the drop in subscriber number which is put at 31 per cent, was as a result of barring of several SIM cards that were not linked to National Identification Number (NIN) as at September 14 this year, which was the deadline given by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on NIN-SIM linkage.

According to THISDAY investigation, a particular mobile network operator incorrectly reported as much as 40 million active subscribers on its network, a development that negates and violates NCC’s guidelines for determining active telecoms subscribers.

The current subscriber base, even though it dropped, is a reflection that NCC is particular about transparency and accountability in regulating the telecoms industry.

NCC is expected to publish the current telecoms subscriber indices on its website this week.