Collaborating with Funnybros Has Boosted My Brand – Big Lin

In the fashion industry, collaboration is key to building brand visibility and growth. For Nigerian designer Daniel Kalu Ibe, popularly known as Big Lin, working with content creator and comedian Funnybros has accelerated the reach and reputation of his clothing brand, Sir Lin Derachi.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Funnybros, which has been an incredible experience,” Big Lin shared. “I was one of the sponsors for his 2022 show, Funnybros in Aba, and later for a party he hosted in celebration of Tunde Ednut. He’s become a loyal supporter and friend, often patronizing my brand and encouraging me to keep pushing forward. The mutual collaboration has no doubt boosted my brand”.

Big Lin’s journey began in 2020 when he transitioned from making female footwear to founding Sir Lin Derachi, specializing in men’s footwear. In 2022, he expanded to include a range of clothing, including Senator wear, shirts, trousers, polos, and more. The shift from commercial shoemaking to branded fashion brought challenges, particularly due to his emphasis on quality. “Moving from commercial to branded footwear was tough because quality requires more investment, and it was hard to find suppliers willing to accommodate smaller orders,” he explained.

Despite setbacks with unreliable workers and rising material costs, Big Lin remains focused on growing his brand. The Sir Lin Derachi logo, featuring a foot and dove, symbolizes resilience and eventual glory. With the slogan, “Make sure you are strong,” Big Lin hopes to inspire others in fashion and beyond. Looking ahead, he envisions Sir Lin Derachi as “one of the world’s most loved, valued, and talked-about clothing brands” with stores worldwide.