AFCON 2025 Qualifier: CAF Awards Three Points, Three Goals to Nigeria

. Slams Libya with fine

The controversy and the waiting game are over as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Board has awarded the controversial Match Day 4 of the Africa Cup of Nations between Libya and Nigeria to Nigeria.

The result thus meant that the Super Eagles now take firm control of Group D with 10 points and a goal surplus of seven. They are yet to concede any goal in the group.

The CAF statement on the issue read: “The CAF Disciplinary Board met to deliberate on the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 Qualifier that was scheduled between Libya and Nigeria.

“The Disciplinary Board decided as follows:

1. Libya Football Federation was found to have breached Article 31 of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code.

2. The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0).

3. The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision.

4. All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.