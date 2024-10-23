SenateConstitutes Panel to Probe NDLEA’s Allegations Against Senator Ashiru

*Akpabio asks committee to summon agency’s management

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate yesterday constituted a six-member ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations levelled against its Deputy Leader, Senator Oyelola Ashiru, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The committee was mandated to summon NDLEA to explain the allegations.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who constituted the panel during plenary on Tuesday said the committee would be chaired by the senator for Abia South Senatorial District, Eyinaya Abaribe.

Other members of the committee were Kaka Shehu (APC, Borno Central), Ede Dafinone (APC, Delta Central), Lawal Usman (PDP, Kaduna Central), Shuaib Salisu (APC, Ogun Central), and Ireti Kingibe (LP, FCT).

NDLEA had on Monday alleged that Ashiru’s house in Ilorin was raided, and illicit drugs were found there.

The allegation against the senator for Kwara South Senatorial District followed his contributions on the floor of the senate during a debate on the Bill to establish the National Institute for Drug Awareness and Rehabilitation.

The 68-year-old senator had during the debate described NDLEA as “the most corrupt and compromised agency”.

However, during plenary on Tuesday, Ashiru came under Order 42, and raised the issue of the allegation by NDLEA in its press statement issued in October, describing it as an act of witch-hunting.

Ashiru stated that the agency singled him out for personal attacks and impugned his privilege as a senator to freely contribute to debates on the floor of the senate.

He further stated that the agency had resorted to subterfuge and gas-lighting, viewing it as an attempt to cow the senate in its rights to freely debate issues of national interest and hear opinions on the floor.

The senator said, “In the last two years, we have encountered up to 50 people who had nursed their sanity based on the consumption of drugs.

“There are feasible examples of billionaires who are making money through the distribution of drugs in my constituency and other constituencies, too. Equally we observe that there are increases in drug remittances.

“Because of this and many other reasons, I strongly contributed on the floor of the senate that the senate should look into the operation of NDLEA and advise that issue of corruption among the operators will be looked into.

“To the extent that after debates, I fully supported the bill on the establishment of another agency that will take care of rehabilitation.

“I want to assert that in my life – I’m 68 years now – that I do not identify with porn, cannabis or any drug. Beyond taking water, I don’t take alcohol, I don’t take any drugs, I don’t even take carbonated drinks.

“Beyond taking water and other foods, I don’t get myself involved in these things. My reaction and my finding are simple.

“The basis of this debate publication has been traced to my contribution on the floor of the senate on the issue raised in October 15, 2024, to which I offered my views on the subject as best known to me.

“Then at the end, we ended to address the issues raised by the senate. The agency resorted to subterfuge and gas-lighting.

“This is an attempt to curb the senate of its rights to free debate on issues of national interest and air opinions of the floor of the senate.”

Ashiru explained, “The unambiguous reserve of the senate is that the menace of drugs should be confronted no matter the personality involved.

“The NDLEA has made unfounded allegations against me. These allegations are malicious and attempt to undermine my credibility as a senator and impugn my ability to participate in parliamentary debate.

“I am of the opinion that for the protection of myself as a member of this hallowed chamber, for the protection of the senate, we must do something about this. I am so sorry.”

The senate president wondered why NDLEA would pick on a senator who freely expressed his opinion on the floor of the senate.

He also queried the anti-drug agency for waiting until the senator made comments about them before coming up with all the allegations against him.

Akpabio said, “If any of your aides were found with drug, they should have arrested you before you got to 30 years. They should have brought it up before you were 60. They would have brought it up before you were 65.

“You are at the age of 68 just after your contribution on the floor of the senate, they are coming up with all these allegations.

“I understand the (NDLEA) person that went on television was even alluding to the fact that you made contributions on the floor and tried to put more users on the floor. I think Nigerians are aware of the constitution and the laws, the laws of the land.

“Anything you say here is privileged. It is covered with immunity. It is not subject to debate on the radio or television.

“So, I don’t want to jump into conclusion, but you have never been invited by NDLEA. You have never been charged before by NDLEA. The NDLEA never said anything about you as a person.

“We in the senate see you as a gentleman to the core. You are not even somebody that takes that to heart. I have heard of this since I was in college.

“I think this is very serious because an injury to one is an injury to all. I have heard of this since I was in college.

The senate president stressed, “I call upon the ad hoc committee to look at this issue holistically and come up with recommendations before the senate for appropriate action.

“The ad hoc committee should look into the allegations made by NDLEA on television channels and published in Daily Trust Newspaper, which I have a copy here: ‘How we recovered consignment of drugs from Senator Ashiru’s house.’

“This was said to have happened in February last year and it is only coming up now because we made the debate on the floor of the senate.”