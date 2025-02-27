Senate Local Content Committee Partners NCDMB to Actualise Mandate

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Senate Committee on Local Content yesterday said it would partner the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to actualise the implementation of its functions.

The Chairman of the Committee, Senator Thomas Joel-Onowakpo (Delta South), stated this at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

The panel was formerly chaired by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) before she was moved to the Committee on the Diaspora and Non-governmental organisations.

Joel-Onowakpo said NCDMB would serve a veritable platform for the Committee to achieve its aims which are stated in order 96 of the Senate Standing rules.

He said, “The mandate of this committee as stipulated in order 96 of the Senate standing orders 2023 as amended is clear and unambiguous.

“It is to ensure that Nigerians benefit maximally from the country’s natural resources. Order 96: Specifically, the jurisdiction of the Committee shall include: Nigerian Content Development; Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Matters relating to local capacity development, and Transfer of technology in oil and gas industries.

“It shall also include Matters of local content and transfer of technology in other mature industries such as construction, power, railway, ICT etc; Issues relating to the patronage of local manpower; Receiving annual performance report of the Nigerian Local Content; and Annual budget estimates.

“The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) plays a vital role in achieving these aims.

“Therefore, collaboration between this committee and NCDMB is essential as we will work closely with NCDMB to ensure that the provisions of the NOGICD Act are implemented effectively.

“The Committee will not only provide oversight, but it will also support the Board in its efforts to develop and implement policies that promote Local content development.

“In addition to our collaboration with the Board, we will engage with other stakeholders including operators, service providers and local businesses.

“The committee will create an enabling environment that fosters growth of local businesses and promote job creation.”

In hitting the ground running, the committee, resolved to embark on an oversight visit to NCDMB’s head office in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State from Wednesday to Friday next week.