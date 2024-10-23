Mbah Charges Enugu Councillors, Chairmen on Project Monitoring, Economic Growth

The Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has charged the councilors and council chairmen in the state to take charge of government’s development projects in their respective wards through intensive monitoring and holding the contractors to account to ensure that they adhere to both quality and timelines.

He also reminded them that there was no luxury of time, urging them to “get cracking in solving the compelling social and economic problem in various localities”

Mbah, who gave the charge during an onboarding progromme for the newly elected 260 ward councilors on the State Project Management Team for Smart Green Schools and Primary Healthcare Centres on Wednesday.

He emphasised that the 260 Smart Green Schools and 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres being constructed in all the 260 electoral wards were very key to the state’s economic growth, assuring skilled manpower for the 21st century economy and good health for optimal productivity.

“The Smart Schools are about transformation. We are expecting that all the 260 structures will be standing latest by February 2025. By September 2025, every child in Enugu State should have access to Smart Green Schools.

“So, you cannot know that these transformative projects are coming to your ward or LGA as a councillor, chairman or deputy chairman and afford not to take ownership of them or hold the contractors to account. You all have a duty. We have to see ourselves as trustees holding our future in trust for our offspring and for the generations ahead,” he said.

Mbah also tasked the councilors and council chairmen on productivity and economic growth, noting that just as Nigeria’s economic growth would come from the states, not the centre, the administration’s target to grow Enugu State’s economy from N4.4bn to N30bn would not come from the state capital, but from the various 17 LGAs and 260 wards.

“We want to make Enugu State the premier destination for business, investment, tourism and living. But it is not going to happen simply because we wish it to happen. And it will not happen by accident. We have to be intentional.

“So, we are expecting that you are going to attract industries in your various LGAs. We are expecting that you will come up with your own ideas in industrialising your LGAs. Those investments that you think you want to scale up to the state, we are ready and open for business,” he said.

Speaking to newsmen, some of the councilors, including Hon. Francis Nwankwo representing Amafor Ugbawka Ward, Hon Theresa Ifeanyichukwu of Oji River Urban Ward 3, and Anene Nnaji of Mbu Ward 2, commended the government for putting the onboarding programme together, saying they had not been better enlightened about the administration’s projects and their roles as councillors to ensure the actualisationof the projects in their wards.

“Honestly, onboarding of the councillors on the state project team is the right step in the right direction. As officers of our various wards, we will ensure that the good works of the governor are adequately protected. We will make sure we protect the good works that have come to change our story and the narratives,” Hon. Francis Nwankwo said.

On his part, Hon Anene Nnaji stated, “I learnt a lot of things, starting from the resource persons that spoke as regard to the smart schools. On our own side as councilors, we will take ownership of the Smart Schools and numerous projects in our different wards.”

Speaking, Hon. Theresa Ifeanyichukwu concluded, “Now that we have been authorised, my role is to supervise the contractor and monitor their work. I will not leave the work for the contractors alone.”

The programme featured presentations by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia; Executive Secretary, Enugu State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku; Director of Experiential Learning, Enugu Smart Green Schools and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr. Chinyere Onyishi; Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene as well as the Acting Managing Director, Enugu Rural Water and Sanitation Agency, Chika Mbah and the Special Adviser to the Governor of Agriculture, Mike Ogbuekwe to bring the newly elected councillors up to speed on the governor’s projects and programmes.