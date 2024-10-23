LASCOHET Provost Urges New Students to Prioritize Studies, Warns Against Misconduct

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Provost of Lagos State College of Health Technology (LASCOHET), Yaba, Professor Raheem Akewushola, has advised newly admitted students to prioritise their studies, avoid distractions, and steer clear of misconduct during their time at the institution.

Speaking at the orientation programme for the 2024/2025 academic session, held on Thursday at the College premises, the Provost congratulated the students on successfully navigating the rigorous admission process.

According to a statement by the Director, Public Affairs LASCOHET, Oluyemi Adesoye, he noted that the offer of admission on probation to about 1,000 students from over 3,000 applicants by the College, underscored the competitiveness of the process, and urged the students to take their admission seriously.

Prof. Akewushola explained that the orientation program was designed to familiarize the students with the operations of the College and provide them with essential information to ensure a smooth and productive academic journey.

In his address, the Provost highlighted the crucial role the students would play in shaping the future of Nigeria’s healthcare system, urging the students to seize the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the nation’s health sector.

He stressed that LASCOHET is committed to producing well-rounded and morally upright healthcare professionals, adding, “The future of the country’s healthcare system depends on you.”

The Provost, however, cautioned that the admissions were provisional, subject to verification of the information provided during the application process, warning that any discrepancies or false claims, could lead to the withdrawal of admission.

Prof. Akewushola reassured the students that LASCOHET is well-equipped with the necessary facilities and resources, including a skilled, practical-oriented faculty.

He also emphasized the College’s partnerships with various allied health bodies and its integration of telemedicine into its teaching methods, as part of its commitment to providing cutting-edge health education.

Expressing optimism for the future, the Provost looked forward to seeing the students return in two to three years for their graduation ceremony, celebrating their achievements with excellent grades.

Throughout the orientation, faculty members and principal officers of the College provided guidance on various administrative processes, including library usage, student union activities, religious practices, and how to calculate Cumulative Grade Point Averages (GPAs).

The orientation marked the beginning of the students’ journey, as they embark on a mission to strengthen the healthcare workforce in Lagos State and Nigeria, preparing for impactful careers in the health sector.