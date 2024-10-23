BOUESTI Governing Council Approves Promotion of 28 Professors, 58 Staff Members

As part of efforts by the management of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) to retain and motivate high-performing staff members while encouraging a culture of dedication and academic achievement, the governing council has approved the promotion of 28 professors alongside 58 other members of staff across various departments and cadres.

According to a statement from the office of the registrar, the ratification by the governing council at its recent statutory meeting followed a series of evaluations by the institution’s Appointments and Promotions Committees regarding the 2024 annual staff performance review exercise.

It had earlier been reported that the committee, at its September 17, 2024 meeting, approved the promotion of 22 associate professors to the rank of professor for final ratification by the governing council.

Council also considered and ratified an addendum to the report and recommendations of the committee wherein it approved the promotion of an additional six associate professors to the rank of professor following the favourable external assessors’ reports on them, bringing the total number of the pioneer BOUESTI-groomed professors to 28.

According to the statement, the additional six professors are Joseph Ojo Ekiran (Economics); Foyeke Omoboye Ibimilua (Geography and Environmental Management); Babatope Andrew Ogundare (Geography and Environmental Management); Adeniji Olawale Aladelokun (Geography and Environmental Management); Olatunji Samuel Akinwumi (Religious Studies); and Rotimi Odudele (Religious Studies), while Dr. Felicia Bosede Kehinde Fasae was promoted to the post of associate professor, bringing the total number of newly promoted associate professors to six.

The statement added that the governing council also confirmed the appointments of 76 staff members till retiring age, while 816 staff members were granted incremental credits for their satisfactory performances.

Meanwhile, the appointments of Oluyede Adeleke Aturamu, a professor of Agricultural Economics and Joseph Ojo Ekiran, a professor of Economics, as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic and Research) and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development), respectively, were also ratified by the governing council in line with extant regulations. The university’s senate had earlier elected the duo at its 39th statutory meeting on July 25, 2024.

The promotions and appointments are expected to enhance the quality of the university’s teaching, research and administration as it continues its mission of advancing education and knowledge.