Temple Muse Presents “Nubian Nature”by Dr Lambert Shumbusho

Temple Muse is thrilled to present Nubian Nature, an extraordinary exhibition featuring the works of renowned natural element artist, Dr. Lambert Shumbusho. This exhibition, curated by Avinash D. Wahdwani, offers an awe-inspiring glimpse into Nigeria’s natural landscape through Dr. Shumbusho’s unique and powerful artistic perspective.

Established in 2008, Temple Muse is West Africa’s leading luxury concept store, offering a curated selection of designer homeware, fashion and art. Known for its “gallery-like” atmosphere, it is a hub for contemporary African art, regularly hosting exhibitions that push the boundaries of creativity.

The exhibition which kicked off on the 20th of October and will run till the 17th of November, 2024, explores the profound beauty of West Africa’s natural environment, brought to life

through Dr. Shumbusho’s meticulous use of found and organic materials. His artworks, sculpted from fallen tree trunks, unearthed roots and hardwood branches, including the sacred Iroko Tree, transforms nature’s discarded elements into stunning masterpieces. Every piece in Nubian Nature is a reflection of Africa’s environmental resilience and cultural heritage.

Dr. Shumbusho’s journey as a self-taught artist began over two decades ago when he witnessed the environmental toll of deforestation in the Niger Delta. His background as a petroleum lawyer deeply informs his creative approach, which blends industrial relics with natural materials to produce striking, symbolic pieces. A Harvard trained Petroleum lawyer by profession, Lambert is an autodidact artist who began developing his designs over twenty years based on his observation of the inhabitants of Niger Delta, the general disregard of people for the natural environment, the inexhaustible potential offered by nature in West Africa, and the mysterious beauty of these discarded and unwanted natural fragments. He’s the Leader in modern organic design in West Africa and Shumbusho Design Art Furniture collection comprises distinctive and original art furniture passionately hand carved by the artist himself from fallen tree trunks, unearthed roots and branches of hardwood (his trademark is the sacred Iroko Tree or Oba Igi (King of Wood in Yoruba language) found at the riverbanks and swamps of the West African coast.

The exhibition celebrates not just the beauty of nature, but also the balance

between industrialisation and environmental preservation. Dr. Shumbusho’s process is a dialogue with the materials, guided by the natural forms and textures he encounters, resulting in breathtaking art furniture pieces such as coffee tables, chairs, and consoles.

The curator, Wahdwani, first met Dr. Shumbusho several years ago and was captivated by his dedication to preserving nature’s beauty through art. Wahdwani has closely followed the artist’s journey, spending countless hours in his studio and witnessing the transformation of found materials into awe-inspiring works. The opening night of Nubian Nature was further elevated by Macallan, who generously sponsored the evening’s drinks, offering guests a luxurious experience in line with the elegance of the artwork on display.

“Nubian Nature is not just an exhibition, it is a celebration of Africa’s cultural and environmental heritage. We invite you to experience this captivating collection at Temple Muse, where art, nature, and sustainability meet in a powerful expression of creativity and consciousness,” Wahdwani said.