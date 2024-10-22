QNET Champions Quality Nutrition on World Food Day 2024

In celebration of World Food Day, QNET, a global leader in wellness and lifestyle products, reaffirms its commitment to revolutionizing health through advanced nutritional solutions.

At the heart of QNET’s mission is the belief that quality nutrition is the foundation for a healthier future. This year, the company underscores the vital role of dietary supplements in improving overall well-being, particularly for communities facing limited access to essential nutrients.

With global malnutrition affecting nearly 1 in 5 adults, as highlighted by a recent WHO report, the need for effective nutritional supplements has never been more critical. QNET’s diverse range of products is designed to address this gap by providing essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that are often missing from regular diets. These supplements are particularly crucial for vulnerable populations, including children and the elderly, who face heightened risks of health complications due to poor nutrition.

In Nigeria, the malnutrition crisis is severe, with 32 per cent of children under five suffering from stunted growth. QNET’s innovative approach to nutrition aims to tackle such challenges by delivering products that bridge dietary gaps and support overall health. The company’s dedication to health equity ensures that everyone, regardless of location or economic status, has access to high-quality, nutrient-rich supplements.

“QNET’s mission is simple yet profound: to provide holistic nutrition solutions that empower people to live healthier lives. “Our focus on quality ingredients, advanced research, and collaboration with leading health experts ensures that our products are both effective and accessible. Every person deserves the right to quality nutrition,” said Biram Fall, Regional General Manager for QNET sub-Saharan Africa.

Among QNET’s standout offerings is EDG3 PLUS, a supplement packed with powerful ingredients like water-soluble turmeric, an amino acid blend, and vitamin D3, all formulated to support digestion, enhance nutrient absorption, and boost immunity.

As World Food Day highlights the importance of the “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” QNET continues its mission to foster global wellness by encouraging informed nutritional choices. Through its innovative products, QNET empowers individuals to take control of their health and contribute to a more sustainable and healthy future.