NPFL: Rivers Utd Win at Tornadoes to Open Two-point Gap at the Top  

Former Champions, Rivers United have opened a two-point gap in the race for this year’s Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) after a lone-goal win away at Niger Tornadoes in Minna on Monday evening.

The feat has given the former champions the chance to upstage Remo Stars at the top of the log and also remain the only side yet to taste defeat in the ongoing season.

After a goalless first half, Seiyefa Jackson scored the only goal of the match in the 47th minute and all attempts by the home side to cancel the goal was resisted with effective defending but Rivers United’s defenders. Emmanuel Nnaji was giving the red card in the tail end of the match.

Rivers United are now top with 20 points while Remo Stars dropped to second place on 18 points with Enyimba who lost on Sunday retaining the third position on 14 points.

In other matches played yesterday, in-form, Ikorodu City maintained their impressive run in recent time with a massive 4-2 win against Lobi Stars under the watch of Daniel Amokachi at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Lagos Island.

The Ikorodu Oga lads got in to the lead as early as second minute with goal from Salaudeen Taiwo in the second minute and Emmauel Solomon doubled the advantage with another goal in the 19th minute but the away side cancelled the advantage deep into the end of the first half with two quick goals from Ifeanyi Assurance.

However, Ikorodu City restored advantage in the 56th minute through Solomon Alade and another goal from Rivio Ayemwenre in the 58th minute puts the match beyond the visitors and pushed Ikorodu City to eight points but still in the relegation zone.

In Ibadan, it was Adam Mustapha’s goal in the 67th minute that gave the Shooting Stars a lone goal win against Katsina United while Enugu Rangers played out a goalless outing against Akwa United in Uyo.