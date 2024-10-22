Mbah Flags off Tractor Assembly Plant in Enugu, Inaugurates Mega Door Factory

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, Tuesday, flagged off the construction of Nortra Tractor Assembly Plant and Service Centre, an investment by ODK Group of Denmark, in Enugu city

On the same day, the governor also commissioned the New-Watson Doors Industry established by a Chinese firm at Nachi, Enugu State.

Flagging off the construction of the Nortra Tractors Plant and Service Centre, Governor Mbah noted that it was a significant step to his administration’s vision to grow the state’s economy from $4.4bn to $30bn.

“What we have gathered here to do today is not a mere symbolic act; it is certainly an act that takes us closer to the dream of having at least 1,000 tractors in Enugu State by next year.

“We have always said that Enugu is going to be that premier destination for investors to come. But we realised that, that will not happen just by wishing for it. Which is why what we see here today is Enugu State going that extra mile of making it attractive for investors to invest here. Which is also why we have placed an order for at least 1,000 tractors, which we hope to at least have through this assembly plant.

“It would have been easier for us to place an order for 1,000 tractors. But we did not see the value in that, which is why we are only getting 200 tractors already assembled and imported here. But the remaining 800 will be assembled right here in Enugu State.

“Again, initiatives like what we are doing with Nortra, not only creates opportunities, but will also stimulate our economy. It boosts that economic growth that we are expecting and creates employment for our people,” he said.

Mbah, therefore, promised to seek, identify with and support genuine investors, who want to partner with the state in the onerous journey to a $30bn economy.

“So, we are going to continue to support Nortra to ensure that we provide the basic amenities, the right infrastructure, and also security for your investment to thrive.

Earlier in her address, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, and Industry, Adaora Chukwu, observed that Enugu was ODK Group’s first investment destination in Africa, adding that the Group’s specialisation and reputation for manufacturing innovative and high-quality agricultural equipment and machineries would scale-up agricultural production in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture and Agro-Industrialisation, Patrick Ubru, also described the venture as a huge leap for agriculture in the state.

Earlier in their address, the CEO of ODK Group Denmark, Mr. Morten Anderson, and the Managing Director of Nortra Tractors, Mr. Philip Njoku, said that Enugu was chosen as the first entry point into Africa because they “identified Enugu State as a state that is thriving powerfully in terms of innovation, commercialisation and everything you can think of in terms of development.”

Commissioning the New-Watson Doors Industry at Nachi, Mbah that the company was still contemplating as to which state to invest in at the time they met him in 2023 and commended them for believing in what his administration was doing to make Enugu State the preferred destination for investment.

He reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to de-risk investments and patronise investors and businesses in the state.

“We have also created the enabling environment for the investors to thrive. We will be patronising the company, making sure we do not go outside of Enugu State to procure all that we need for our 260 Smart Green Schools, 260 Type 2 Healthcare Centres, and the other massive projects that we can get within the state,” he said.

He, therefore, urged other investors from China and other parts of the world to head to Enugu to invest.

In his remark, the CEO of New-Watson, Chen Shando, thanked Governor Mbah for “the massive support received from the government and the people of Enugu State.”