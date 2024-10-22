INEC to Deploy Over 4,000 BVAS for Ondo Guber Poll 

Fidelis David in Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday revealed that it will deploy more than 4,000 Bimodal Voter Accreditation Systems (BVAS) for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for November 16.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ondo State, Mrs Oluwatoyin Babalola, stated this in Akure, the state capital, at a forum for Reporters and On-Air Personalities as part of the preparation for the poll.

Specifically, the REC said a total of 4,002 BVAS will be deployed, while 812 others will be set aside as backups.

According to her, INEC is preparing to ensure a smooth and efficient electoral process across the state’s polling units, while 17,705 ad hoc staff, who have been adequately trained, will be deployed for the election.

Her words: “As part of our preparations for the election, INEC commenced the issuance of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Ondo State from Thursday, 17th to 21st October 2024 in all the 203 wards across the state. Tomorrow, 23rd October 2024, the cards will be available for collection in 18 local government area offices in the state until 29th October 2024.

She noted that as the election draws near, the threat of fake news remains a significant concern while misinformation has the potential to incite unnecessary tension and violence, urging journalists to prevent it.

Babalola assured the people that INEC, in collaboration with security agencies, has made adequate arrangements to ensure the safety of all participants in the election, including members of the media.

“Security personnel will be deployed to all polling units, collation centres and other strategic locations across the state. The safety of the media and all electoral stakeholders is our top priority and we are fully committed to delivering a peaceful and secure election,” Babalola said.

She added that the essence of the workshop is to provide journalists with comprehensive information on the guidelines, processes, and procedures that will govern the upcoming election, thereby, ensuring full compliance with the established rules.