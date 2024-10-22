Digital Encode Targets Unicorn Status, Showcases Cybersecurity Solutions

Digital Encode Limited, a leading Cybersecurity and Governance, Risk and Compliance company in Africa, has announced its sponsorship of Africa Tech Alliance Forum, tagged AfriTECH 4.0.

The event, which is set to take place in Lagos, Nigeria, is one of the most anticipated gatherings of technology enthusiasts, innovators, and industry leaders in Africa. The sponsorship highlights Digital Encode’s unwavering commitment to promoting digital innovation and transformation across the continent.

Meanwhile, Digital Encode, in order to strengthen its global presence and enhance

cybersecurity capabilities, recently commissioned a state-of-the-art facility at the Lekki area of Lagos.

The expansion is part of the company’s efforts to fulfil its mission of safeguarding organisations worldwide against cyber threats.

Alongside the new office, Digital Encode has launched the Centre for Information Security Intelligence (CISI), a specialised centre aimed at heightening cyber situational awareness, providing tailored threat intelligence, and enabling collaboration with international cybersecurity organisations.

Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Encode, Dr. Obadare Peter Adewale, said by proactively addressing emerging threats, the company would enhance the cyber resilience of its clients.

“CISI, Digital Encode’s proprietary solution, enables us to identify potential vulnerabilities in our clients’ environments and deploy targeted countermeasures before adversaries can exploit them.

“This approach minimises the likelihood and impact of cyber incidents, thereby strengthening the overall cyber resilience of Digital Encode’s clients,” Adewale said.

AfriTECH 4.0, scheduled for November 2024, will bring together stakeholders from various sectors to explore the theme: ‘Leapfrogging Digital Transformation for Future of Africa’s Economy’. The event will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, and networking opportunities designed to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing among businesses, governments, and tech startups. The conference will focus on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, blockchain, and financial technology (fintech), which are shaping the future of Africa’s digital landscape.

As a sponsor, Digital Encode will showcase its cutting-edge solutions in cybersecurity and digital risk management, underscoring its role as a pioneer in helping African businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age.

The firm will also play a key role in panel discussions on data privacy, cybersecurity, and the importance of compliance in fostering trust in digital systems.

Speaking on the sponsorship, Obadare said: “We are excited to be a part of AfriTECH 4.0, which represents the forefront of innovation in Africa. Digital transformation is critical to the development of our continent, and we believe that fostering collaborations and sharing knowledge at events like this will accelerate the growth of Africa’s digital economy.”

AfriTECH 4.0 promises to attract a diverse audience of entrepreneurs, policymakers, tech experts, and investors, all committed to driving Africa’s digital future. With Digital Encode’s expertise and leadership in cybersecurity, the conference is set to address some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities in the African tech ecosystem.

