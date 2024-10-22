All Set for Maiden Edition Of Gwandu Annual Racing Competition, Durbar

Great anticipation fills the air, as members of the Gwandu Emirate prepare for the maiden edition of the Gwandu Emirate Annual Horse Racing and Cultural Festival scheduled to take place from the 18th to the 23rd of November, 2024 in Birnin Kebbi,Kebbi State.

The much-awaited event will feature series of events like; Malam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Lecture, Agricultural Fair, Cultural Displays and Durbar as well as Horse Racing competition.

Addressing a press conference in Birnin Kebb, the Sarkin Bargun Ka’oje and Chief Coordinator of the event, Alhaji Mustapha Usman Adamu, disclosed that no fewer than 250 horses from seven (7) countries namely: Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Senegal, Bokinafaso, Cameroon and Ghana among others, are expected to participate in the maiden edition of Gwandu Emirate Annual Horse Racing and Cultural Festival.

According to Adamu, the event was part of the emirate’s contribution to the government of His Excellency, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris (Kauran) to enable the governor leave behind lasting legacies in our dear state.

The Chief Coordinator said the objective of the festival was to showcase and preserve the Gwandu Emirate traditions, promote unity and understanding among it’s people, and provide opportunity for its teeming youths, other Nigerians and members of the international community to see and experience the emirate’s rich cultural heritage, specifically it’s trades, games and costumes.

He added that historically, Gwandu Emirate was known as home of horse racing and a hub for traditional reverence, saying that the event also sought to provide opportunities for businesses to thrive

“We seek to build on this tradition and open a new chapter in our efforts to promote Kebbi State, and also seek to provide opportunities for our businesses to thrive through increased commerce during the festival, as we anticipate a large influx of people.

“It is also our intention to promote unity and understanding within the emirate, while offering an opportunity for our youth, Nigerians, and indeed lovers of tourism and sportsmanship around the world to witness our rich cultural heritage. This festival will provide a world-class horse racing competition, attracting participants from across Nigeria and other African nations,” he said.

According to him, the Mallam Abdullahi Fodio Annual Lecture will be an occasion for thought-provoking lectures on engaging topics along with an exhibition of rare works by Mallam Abdullahi Fodio.