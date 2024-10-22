AG Mortgage Bank Partners HACEY, to Support Nigerian Women-owned Businesses 

Sunday Ehigiator

The Chief Executive Officer of AG Mortgage Bank, Mr. Ngozi Anyogu has announced a groundbreaking partnership with HACEY, a not-for-profit organization, aimed at annually supporting the growth of 500 women-led businesses in Nigeria with N100 million, through the ES-TIW initiative.

The ES-TIW initiative, an acronym for Empowering Societies Through Investment in Women, which was launched at the weekend, Anyogu said, is born from a personal commitment to see women led businesses thrive

Anyogu explained that the project, which will be executed in partnership with HACEY will be distributed to women in single digit interest loans to support nano, micro and small scale businesses with a maximum duration period of 12 months.

He said that the ES-TIW project will take off across five states of the federation namely; Lagos, Abuja, Edo, Delta and Abia adding that 60 per cent or 300 women beneficiaries would be selected from the Assemblies of God Church.

According to him, to ensure sustainability, business owners would be given business educated, organised in small clusters of five each, and assigned mentors to ensure that they have access to guidance as they work towards improving their businesses.

He said, “With the ES-TIW project, we are empowering women and putting resources in their hands in such a way that they are able to contribute to building their families. With a strong Environmental, Social and Governance framework built by Deloitte, we have decided that in this first one year, we would reach out to 500 women with 300 women beneficiaries drawn from the Assemblies of God church.”