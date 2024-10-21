Smile Communication Repositions, Appoints New CEO, GMD

Agnes Ekebuike

Smile Communication, a pan African telecommunications group with presence in Nigeria, has repositioned its operations for better services delivery, with the appointment of Abhulime Ehiagwina, an astute financial expert, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for Nigeria, which is the hub of its continental operations.

The telecoms company also appointed a seasoned telecommunications technocrat Mann El Amine as its Group Managing Director.

Mann El Amine brings to his new role more than 28 years of solid extensive experience in telecommunications and executive management. He evolved from operational roles (technical and commercial) to general management, and experienced a wide range of telecom fields such as mobile operations, international wholesale carriers and submarine cables systems coupled with an in-depth exposure to renewable energy and Data Centers activities. A high stake negotiator, El Amine’s other core competencies range from mergers and acquisitions to visionary leadership and organisational restructuring.

Prior to joining Smile Communication, he was with ME Consulting in Dubai, UAE, where he provided consulting services to the telecommunications sector and offered renewable energy solutions to IT groups during organizational transitions.

In the cause of his rich and varied career that spanned the United Kingdom, Egypt, Congo DR, Syria and Lebanon, El Amine has held several senior management positions, starting as Engineering Manager at France Telecom Mobile Liban-Cellis in 1994 and rising to Senior Vice President for Data Centers at Damac Group in March 2017.

A Rennes I University, France 1991 Maîtrise graduate in Electronics and Automation, he also holds a DEA in Robotics from Paris VI University, France (1993).

He has held the directorship of several technology focused companies.

Ehiagwina who is now the Acting CEO for Smile Nigeria, is a multi-disciplinary C-suite executive and thought leader, Ehiagwina brings to the role a wealth of experience leading finance teams across various industries, including telecommunications, infrastructure, oil and gas, and conglomerates. He has a proven track record in strategic leadership, operational improvement, and corporate restructuring. He is adept at managing organisational renewal and enhancing overall corporate efficiency.

Ehiagwina’s career also includes roles such as Chief Financial Officer at NATCOM (NTEL), Chief Financial Officer and Board Member at Helios Towers Nigeria, was also a board director at Interswitch, Acting Chief Financial Officer at Etisalat Nigeria, and several senior finance positions at Celtel, Total PLC, and John Holt PLC.

Numbered among his key achievements include implementing effective working capital management strategies for telecommunications companies including Leading the issuance of a successful $250m Eurobond for Helios Towers Nigeria, the first non-bank /Oil & Gas Eurobond issuance in Nigeria.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), he holds a B.Sc in Accounting from Obafemi Awolowo University and an MBA from the University of Lagos. He has attended many executive education programmes including the Advanced Management and Leadership Programme at Said Business School of Oxford University in the United Kingdom.