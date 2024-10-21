Sanwo-Olu’s Spokesman, Akosile, Bags UNILORIN Alumni Award

Segun James

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Akosile, has bagged the Distinguished Alumni Award of the University of Ilorin.

According to a letter dated October 10, 2024, and signed by the National Social Secretary, University of Ilorin Alumni Association, Abdullateef Hussain, the award is to be bestowed on Akosile today for demonstrating exceptional leadership, innovation, and service to communities.

According to the letter addressed to Akosile, titled ‘University of Ilorin Alumni Award Nomination,’ reads in part: “The Alumni Award recognises distinguished alumni who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and service to their communities.

“Your outstanding achieve-ments and contributions to your field, as well as your commitment to the values of the University of Ilorin, have made you an exemplary candidate for this honour.

“Your nomination is therefore a testament to your hard work and dedication. We kindly request your presence at the ceremony to receive this well-deserved recognition.”

Akosile is a versatile journalist, theatre practitioner, public relations expert, and entrepreneur.

In the last five years, he has displayed exemplary skills in media and perception management for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his administration, in line with the government’s THEMES+ development agenda.

Akosile has been responsible for the day-to-day dissemination of information about the governor and his official activities. He also works closely with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies to promote the activities of the Government of Lagos State in general.

He bagged a Bachelor of Arts degree in Performing Art from the University of Ilorin in 1996 and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 2010. He also obtained a Master of Arts degree in Theatre Arts from the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in 2022.

Akosile has over two decades of robust career and experience in journalism, media, public relations and perception management. He also has skills in content development, digital and broadcast media, corporate communications and digital marketing, among others.

Before his appointment into public office, Akosile worked at various reputable media organisations like Minaj Broadcasting International, Lagos Television, MITV, Superscreen Television, Channels Television and Cool FM 96.9.

Akosile’s journey into media entrepreneurship began in 2009, when he officially established and became the Chief Executive Officer of Bridgeworld Communications Company, a media production company. He ran the company successfully for 10 years before the call to serve Lagos State as political appointee.

As a lover of arts and culture, he partnered with Stagecraft Films and Production Ltd to produce Ola Rotimi’s Kurunmi, which was staged twice at Mike Adenuga Alliance de Francaise and Terra Kulture in Lagos. The two shows were well attended by the cream of the society, including Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Akosile is a member of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and a Fellow, Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria.

Adegboyega Akosile is being honoured with the distinguished University of Ilorin Alumni Award for his remarkable contributions to the media industry and the creative sector as a practitioner.