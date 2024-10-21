Bobrisky Given Special Privileges But Served Term in Custodial Facility, Investigative Panel Reveals

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

An investigative panel set up by the Federal Government has revealed that controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly called Bobrisky, served his six-month jail term following his conviction over Naira abuse offences.

However, the panel revealed that the crossdresser was granted certain privileges during his time at the Kirikiri Medium Security Custodial Centre in Lagos.

The panel, chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, also found no evidence to support claims that the crossdresser bribed officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) to be allowed to stay in a rented apartment outside the prison.

Bobrisky was released from prison on August 5 after serving out his six-month jail term, following his sentencing on April 12 for violating laws regarding the abuse of the Naira notes, was in a viral audio recordings shared by social media activist, Martins Otse, a.k.a. VeryDarkMan have alleged to have bribed officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him.

In the audio recording, Bobrisky also claimed he bribed officers of the NCos to allow him serve his prison terms outside prison confinement.

The revelations made the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, to launch an investigation to unravel what actually happened as a response to public outry over the allegations,

The Minister inaugurated an investigative panel on September 30, chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior. The panel was tasked with probing the alleged corruption and other violations within the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Presenting the findings from the first phase of the investigation on Monday, Uju Agomoh, the Executive Director and Founder of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), confirmed that the panel found no evidence suggesting that Bobrisky spent his jail term outside of a custodial facility.

Agomoh said the panel did not find any evidence thus far that suggested that Mr. Okuneye slept outside the custodial centre during the period of his imprisonment, which was from 12th April 2024 to the 5th August 2024.”

Agomoh also stated during a briefing at the Ministry of Interior in Abuja that she also noted that Bobrisky’s six-month sentence included the usual remission applicable to inmates.

The panel’s report cleared rumours of Bobrisky serving her sentence in a private apartment but confirmed that special privileges were afforded to the crossdresser during his time in custody.

Journalists were however told the present report was preliminary and that further details may come to light as the panel continued its probe into alleged corruption within the NCoS.