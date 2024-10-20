  • Sunday, 20th October, 2024

VivaJet Reinforces Business Aviation, Unveils Crew Outfit 

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Indigenous business aviation firm, Vivajets will be unveiling a customised outfit for its crew members as part of efforts to strengthen its position in the sector.

Designed by renowned designer, Loza Maleombho, the outfit branded ‘Loza X Vivajets’  will be unveiled at the Lagos Fashion Week this October.

Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Chukwuerika Achum stated the move was necessary given the brand’s growing fleet, global routes, and expanding customer base, adding that the brand intends to make a statement and make  bold statement with its brand and appeal to the urbane and stylish.

“The business aviation market continues to grow in Africa despite its perception as a luxury service and we are positioning as a key player in this space. At Vivajets, we believe in a future prosperous Africa and the power of business aviation in driving the connectivity required for this prosperity.

“This is why we continue to push the frontiers of innovation. At the Lagos Fashion Week, we are not only unveiling our new outfits, we are also showcasing the look and feel of the brand’s experience at the event,” he said.

Commenting, Cote d’Ivoire-based designer,  Maleombho stated that the new couture was inspired by the sublime qualities of the Kinkeliba, an African tree with medicinal properties.

“This collaboration is more than a meeting of fashion and luxury travel; it’s an experience that transcends time and space,” she said.

Also on the outfit, Chief Operating Officer of Vivajets, Tejumade Salami said, “We are proud of our African heritage and our remarkable growth in the past year as we drive accessibility and inclusion alongside unparalleled luxury in the business aviation space. We look forward to the Lagos Fashion Week as we unravel our exciting brand promise in our extraordinary outfits and onsite activities.

