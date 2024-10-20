TrustWallet Woos Investors with Enhanced Security Features 

Esther Oluku

TrustWallet, a blockchain technology trading platform, has promised enhanced security features as part of efforts to safeguard the assets of its over 100 million users.

The Head of Marketing, TrustWallet Africa, Mr. Adetayo Kennedy, made the revelation on the sidelines of the company’s meeting with stakeholders to mark its seventh anniversary in Lagos.

As one of the biggest Web3 self-custodial wallets in the world with top-tier cyber security features such as multi-layer encryption, enhanced two-factor authentication, real-time threat detection, and regular security audits, Kennedy stated that the Group’s commitment to further upscale its security infrastructure is hinged on the desire to give back to investors who have believed in its vision of trust in the digital trading space since it’s inception.

“TrustWallet will be exactly seven years in November and very few crypto companies who started around the same time we started still exist. Thus, we are giving back to the community that has helped us grow this strong to let them know that, as they have supported us for this long, we’re ready to support them back as well.

“This we are doing by building a more secure trading platform, improving the products offering and making sure that users get their financial freedom where they are not controlled by any regulation, a decentralized system where they decide how they want to save and spend their money and that is what TrustWallet guarantees at every point in time.

“We are doing this because we want to build the community on trust. If you take trust out of the way, we are nothing but a wallet like everybody else. Trust is the reason why everybody has kept on using us and we are 140 million users strong.”

Speaking on the importance of the meeting for stakeholders and for the company, Kennedy noted that being a digital company operating on the Internet, the physical meeting helps to demystify the company as a real entity, allow investors to meet each other, creates an avenue to put a face and body to the operators and further strengthen the bond between the investors have for the company.

He said: “Cryptocurrency like any other electronic product and wallet is digital so more often than not, the communities themselves do not get to see each other and relate on a physical level, which is the reason why most people do not trust it or trust each other.

“But by the time they realize that there are communities around them of real people who do real things in real-time, then it does help strengthen the community to understand each other and encourage others to become part of that community.”