Like a Mustard, Wigwe University Begins Academic Activities

Wigwe University has commenced academic activities at its Isiokpo, Rivers State campus, eight months after the death of the founder and former Managing Director of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe.



The university commenced academic operations on October 17, 2024.



According to the acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Marwan AI-Akaidi, the institution would also offer scholarships to 100 students.



Al-Akaidi said the scholarship initiative emphasises the institution’s commitment to providing quality education to all in line with the vision of its late founder, Herbert Wigwe.



“By investing in our students, we are not only shaping the future of our institution but also nurturing a generation of fearless leaders,” Al-Kaidi said.

“This initiative, a testament to the enduring vision of the late Herbert Wigwe, aims to provide exceptional opportunities for students who aspire to become the next generation of fearless leaders,” he added.



Former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Professor Julius Okojie, is the Pro-Chancellor of the university, while a renowned Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Professor Fabian Ajogwu, is the Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT).



Herbert Wigwe died in a plane crash in the United States of America along with his wife and son in February 2024.



The acting vice-chancellor said the merit-based scholarships have been designed to support students with exceptional academic achievements, leadership and entrepreneurship capabilities, and a passion for continuous learning.



By alleviating the financial burden of higher education, this scholarship will provide a conducive environment for scholars to thrive, innovate, and make meaningful contributions to society.



To honour the legacy of Herbert Wigwe, Al-Kaidi disclosed that the university would remain committed to its vision of establishing a world-class institution in Nigeria that meets global standards.



He said Wigwe’s dream was to create a nurturing and innovative academic environment that fosters intellectual growth, critical thinking, and societal impact.