Lagos Governor Seeks NCAA Guidance, Approval for New Airport





Chinedu Eze

The Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have held a meeting to discuss the proposed state airport in Ibeju-Lekki, a crucial component of the state’s broader transport master plan.

A statement by NCAA disclosed that the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the meeting was to engage with regulatory authorities to seek clarification and approval before moving forward with the project.

The governor shared the state’s vision for the proposed airport, highlighting its significance in addressing the challenges posed by having only one airport serving Lagos.

The idea of an additional airport was first considered in 2008, and a feasibility study conducted between 2008 and 2010 concluded that the project was viable. However, progress was delayed due to unforeseen setbacks.

Sanwo-Olu reflected on significant developments in the eastern part of Lagos, where several industries have been established, and mentioned that discussions had taken place with the former Minister of Aviation, who had approved the establishment of an aerodrome in Ibeju-Lekki.

He disclosed that 4,000 hectares of land had been earmarked for the proposed Ibeju-Lekki Airport and expressed gratitude to the NCAA for their participation in the meeting.

He stated that the engagement was encouraging and that the project had garnered considerable interest.

Responding, the NCAA Acting Director General, Capt. Chris Najomo provided an overview of the project from the NCAA’s perspective.

He confirmed that the agency had received approval for the project from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

However, he noted that the Lagos State Government had not yet submitted an official declaration of intent to the NCAA, which is required for the agency to provide technical guidance and regulatory oversight.

Najomo assured the governor of the NCAA’s commitment to supporting the project, in line with Nigeria’s ease of doing business policy.

He urged the state government to submit the necessary documents to enable the authority to guide them through the requirements for obtaining the authority’s approval for the airport’s construction.