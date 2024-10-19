We Will Continue to Develop Solid Mineral Potentials in Nasarawa State, Says Gov Sule

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to harnessing the vast solid mineral resources of the state to foster economic growth and development.

Nasarawa State, in the North-Central geopolitical zone is endowed with various solid minerals, including lithium, tin, columbite, gold, baryte, coal, marble, gemstones, and copper.

In a media parley with members of the Abuja Editors Forum at the Government House in Lafia on Friday, the governor said the results of a comprehensive study conducted by his administration revealed that Nasarawa is one of Nigeria’s richest states, abundant in hydrocarbons, precious metals, and solid minerals.

He said: “We are actively facilitating the establishment of several solid mineral processing plants across the state,” noting that the largest lithium processing plant in the country is located in Nasarawa.

He also disclosed ongoing discussions with investors aimed at establishing an even larger processing facility in the state.

In addition to solid minerals, Governor Sule disclosed that significant investments have been made in agriculture, with the state currently harvesting rice from a 10,000-hectare farm. He stressed that the harvest will be strategically reserved until a marketing plan is finalized.

“My background in the private sector emphasizes making less noise and focusing on productivity,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Abuja Media Editors, visiting Nasarawa for an on-the-spot assessment of government projects since 2019, toured Premium Marbles and Granite Limited, an indigenous company in Gudi that specializes in transforming stones into marbles, tiles, slabs, and other finished products.

Usman Idris, the Admin Officer of the company, expressed his appreciation for the state government’s efforts in creating a conducive environment for business growth.

“I commend Governor Sule for providing an environment conducive to our business operations. It is essential for businesses to thrive in a supportive setting. The state government has ensured adequate security and electricity, allowing us to operate freely,” Idris stated.

He further noted that as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, the company has created job opportunities for local community members and recently commissioned a clinic for residents.