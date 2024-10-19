  • Saturday, 19th October, 2024

Portland Hotel and Resort Boosts Hospitality

Featured | 2 hours ago

Charles Ajunwa 

Portland Hotel and Resort has revolutionised the hospitality industry in Nigeria with its world-class facilities and services that keep customers coming back for more.

Recently upgraded from 70 to 135 suites, this four-star luxury hotel enjoys a breathtaking world of class in the luxurious tranquility of Cedar Wood Estate, close to Celestine Omehia Road, Port Harcourt.

It serves for leisure, tourism and business travel.

The Chief Executive Officer and owner, Mr. Azubuike Ihemeje, one of Nigeria’s most respected and influential Attorneys said, “our aim is to provide our guests with a worldly experience that will be treasured. 

“With our beautiful facilities and excellent service, we are confident that Portland Hotels & Resorts will be the first choice for travelers to Port Harcourt and by extension, across ths country.”

At Portland Hotel and Resort, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service where smart and friendly staff take care of your stay.

The hotel is located in the prime  “Garden City”, where the Port Harcourt Mall and the Nigerian Air Force Base are situated, providing travellers with easy access to the airport and major highways to reach their destinations.

With features like a state-of-the-art gym, and fitness, enthusiasts can exercise and relax at the hotel’s grass tennis courts, basketball court and mini golf course during their stay.

Portland Hotel and Resort features 135 luxury suites, three Presidential Suites, an Ambassador Suite and an Executive Suite making it one of its kind.

