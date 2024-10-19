Group Seeks NASS Intervention over Diversion of Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road to Okun Ajah

A group of Nigerians in the diaspora with investments in Winhomes Estate is urgently calling for intervention from the National Assembly regarding the alleged illegal diversion of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road at Okun Ajah by the Federal Ministry of Works.

This collective, comprised mainly real estate investors adversely affected by the diversion, alleged that the ministry unlawfully disregarded the original gazetted alignment, utilising its authority to intimidate and harass innocent citizens.

In a statement, the investors reported that the diversion has led to the destruction of their properties, notably the WinHomes Estate, which had attracted substantial foreign direct investment (FDI).

They also alleged that officials within the ministry have been soliciting bribes from local residents to prevent the demolition of their homes and businesses.

The group accused the Federal Controller of Works, Olukorede Keisha, of undermining their investments. They emphasised that despite possessing all necessary legal documentation—including a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the Lagos State Government—their properties were demolished without any prior notice.

“We are deeply concerned about the actions being taken by the Federal Ministry of Works and the Federal Controller of Works,” stated Engr. Femi Adekoya, one of the affected investors. “The diversion of the road has caused immense hardship to our community, and we are demanding justice.”

The investors called on the Chairman of the Committee on Works in the Federal House of Representatives to launch an investigation into this matter and to hold those responsible accountable.

They are also urging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step in and ensure that the original alignment of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road is upheld.

Tensions have been escalating in the Okun Ajah community over the ministry’s alleged plans to reroute the ongoing Coastal Road. This diversion has created divisions among residents, leading to accusations from both parties—those who built along the original Coastal Road alignment and those who constructed outside of it.

Sources indicate that the current turmoil in Okun Ajah stems from the greed of certain unscrupulous land grabbers who illegally sold parcels of land along the Coastal Road to unsuspecting buyers. Ignoring the established regulations, these individuals behaved as if the Coastal Road’s existence did not matter. With the recent commencement of construction by President Tinubu’s administration, these land grabbers and their collaborators are attempting to shift the blame for their actions onto responsible property owners who adhered to the original 2006 gazetted alignment.