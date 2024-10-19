Ancient Throne, Modern Monarch: Celebrating Ooni of Ife at 50

By Keem Abdul

When all is said and done, said the great American statesman, Abraham Lincoln, it is not the years in our lives that count. It is the life in our years. For Kings and for paupers alike, a 50th birthday marks a pivotal milestone in one’s life, symbolizing half a century of experiences, of learning, and, hopefully, of growth. Fifty is a time when individuals often pause to reflect on their journey so far, cherish the memories and the wisdom they’ve garnered and gained over the years. This age represents a bridge between the youthful energy of earlier decades and the (hopefully elevated) perspective that comes with maturity. Celebrating a 50th birthday is not just about marking the passage of time; it is an opportunity to honor one’s achievements (whether they be earth-shaking or modest), to embrace the present, and to look forward to the future with a renewed sense of purpose.

As a man, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II) CFR, Olofin Adimula, the 51st Ooni of Ife, must now be reflecting on the past half-century of his eventful life. And as a King, whose destiny is inextricably tied to that of his people, he must now be pondering the essence and impact of his stewardship so far, and what the future holds for his people – even as tributes and encomiums continue to flood his palace from the high and mighty in the land, as well as from his subjects from all walks of life at home or abroad.

In his tribute, the Nigerian President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu spoke for millions of his countrymen when he extolled the Ooni’s leadership and maturity since ascending the throne at the relatively youthful age of 41. The revered monarch, he said, has played an extraordinary role in preserving the rich traditions of the Yoruba people from his royal perch. The President also acknowledged Oba Ogunwusi’s deep sense of duty, wisdom and knowledge as he fulfils his extensive responsibilities as the spiritual leader of the Yoruba people. As Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, Tinubu said, the Ooni is a unifying figure and a passionate advocate for religious tolerance, peace, and the unification of the Nigerian nation. He commended Oba Ogunwusi’s tireless advocacy for women and youth empowerment through education and entrepreneurship, saying that he exemplified the traditional Yoruba values of humility and open-handed generosity.

Other prominent Nigerians echoed the President’s sentiments, as they wished the genial and easy-going Ooni good health and a long, glorious reign.

Indeed, not many will argue with President Tinubu’s assessment of the Ooni’s essential character and stewardship. Since his ascention to the throne in 2015 (on the passing of his illustrious predecessor, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, who had reigned since 1980), Oba Ogunwusi has proved a worthy successor to Oba Sijuwade, who had brought to that ancient throne a modernising energy on account of his education, exposure, cosmopolitan character and entrepreneurial spirit. An accountant by training, and a tech-savvy member of our fast-paced age who knows his way around social media, Ogunwusi has also drawn comparisons to that other great lover and promoter of education and enterprise, the late Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty, Adeyinka Oyekan, whom a biographer described as ‘the epitome of the Platonic ideal of a philosopher-king – ie a person who combines deep reflection and decisive action in equal measure, which is the combination of attributes that all progressive societies from the dawn of time have sought in their leaders and in those who seek to lead.’

Even more importantly, as alluded to in President Tinubu’s message, the Ooni, since his ascension, has not only sought to build bridges across the ethno-cultural divides of Nigeria, but to embody and celebrate the country’s diversity – which he sees as a source of strength, rather than a weakness and a potential source of conflict. His response to the simmering rivalry between his Yoruba kinsmen and the Igbo ethnic nationality, for example, has been to portray them as two peas in the same pod; as the current Chancellor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (a platform he has used to burnish his nationalistic credentials in no small way) he has repeatedly challenged historians and other academics on the need for more robust research to uncover the common origins of these two nationalities – and to determine the evolutionary juncture of their departure, the better to erect the building-blocks of mutual understanding and mutually-reinforcing progress

In that sense, the Oba is a statesman; he has skilfully managed to transcend the limitations of his role as traditional ruler, a role circumscribed by the Nigerian Constitution to purely ceremonial, advisory and peace-making duties. Though a far-cry from the all-powerful Oonis of old, who wielded the powers of life and death (within certain constraints) in their domain, one suspects that the 50 individuals who have ascended the throne before Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (from Oduduwa, the legendary progenitor of the Yoruba race, to the afore-mentioned Oba Sijuwade) would approve of how he has adapted that ancient throne to the demands and obligations of our changing times – even while demonstrating his fidelity to the time-honoured values, customs and traditions that have sustained the throne for so many centuries.

In a sense, too, Oba Ogunwusi reflects the character of his kingdom and its trajectory through the passage of time. A city steeped in history, religion and art, and infused with a progressive energy, Ife was founded between the years 500 BC and 1000 BC. By 900 AD, it had become an important centre of trade and commerce in the West African sub-region, producing a vast range of items – including the sophisticated art objects (in the form of naturalistic bronze, stone and terracotta sculptures) that have cemented its global reputation till date. Known as the city of 401 deities (or orishas) Ife is home to many devotees and servants of these deities, and it is where they are periodically celebrated in colourful festivals. It is also home to many institutions of higher learning, including one of Africa’s foremost universities, the Obafemi Awolowo University (formerly University of Ife).

It is that dual personality, and that combination of attributes, that Nigerians and non-Nigerians alike are celebrating, on the Golden Jubilee of the life-journey of the Ooni, who was born on October 17, 1974 into the Giesi Ruling House of Ile-Ife, one of the four royal families of the House of Oranmiyan.

The fifth child in a family of seven, the young Enitan Ogunwusi had all his early education in Ife and Ibadan. He received his Secondary School Certificate (SSCE), and obtained his Accountancy certification from The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Before his selection as the 51st Ooni, he enjoyed a working spell as an associate accounting technician. A member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Oba Ogunwusi is also a certified member of the Institute of Directors (IoD). He holds a number of honorary doctorate degrees: notably in Public Administration from the aforementioned University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and another in Law from Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo State.

As he embarks on the next phase of his illustrious life-journey, ahead of his 10th year on the throne of his ancestors, it is the prayer of all patriotic Nigerians, and all persons of goodwill, that this cosmopolitan philosopher-king, this modern-day custodian of ancient culture and tradition, this human orisha of his people, will live and reign long in good health and high spirits – and that the Ife Kingdom, the Yoruba race, and the larger Nigerian family, would be better for his leadership and service.

Congratulations, Oba Ogunwusi, Ojaja II. Kaabiyesi o!

• Keem Abdul, publisher and writer, hails from Lagos. He can be reached via +2348038795377 or Akeemabdul2023@gmail.com