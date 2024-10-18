Nineteen Bag Distinctions, 256 First Class at the 39th Unilorin Convocation

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

About 19 graduands of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State, would be awarded with distinctions while 256 would also bag First Class honours in the forthcoming 39th convocation of the institution.

The event is slated between October 17 and 27, 2024, on the main campus of the institution in Ilorin.

Speaking at a news conference in Ilorin yesterday, the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN), stated that: “Out of the 19 graduands that would bag distinctions, 18 of them are from the Pharmacy department while one is from Physiotherapy department.”

The vice chancellor also said that 3,842 graduands would bag Second Class (Upper Division), 6,178 Second Class(Lower Division), 1,299 with Third Class and 62 with Pass.

He also stated that: “The 39th convocation graduands include 124 MBBS, 64 Nursing, 35 Optometry, 30 Veterinary Medicine, and 18 with Distinction and 85 graduands with Pass in Pharmacy and one Distinction and 32 Pass in Physiotherapy.

“We also have a total of 16 Diploma holders while a total number of Higher Degrees to be awarded at the 39th convocation is 1,875, and out of this figure, there are 92 Postgraduate Diploma, 1,280 Master from various faculties, 179 Professional Masters, one MPhil and 323 doctorates.”

Egbewole added that: “For the 39th convocation ceremonies, the University of Ilorin shall be graduating a total of 12,042.”

The vice chancellor, who lauded the commitment and support of the academic and non-teaching staff of the institution in the academic excellence of the students said: “Your hard work, commitment and resilience remain the backbone of our institution.

“From the classrooms to the administrative offices, your dedication drives the daily functioning of our university and enhances the learning experience of our students. Your support and contributions often behind the scenes are crucial to our continued success.”

He also said that: “In the year under review, the university continued to enjoy the support of TETFUND, adding that: “An intervention fund of one billion, six hundred and fifty six million , nine hundred and Forty four thousand, nine hundred and thirty naira (N1,656,944,930.00) was allocated to the university by the TETFUND for 2024, and this covers 11 areas including physical infrastructure/programme upgrade, academic staff training, ICT support among others.

“The university equally received the sum of two hundred and fifty million naira (N250,000,000) for zonal interventions to execute different projects.”

Egbewole, therefore, said that: “This session has not been without its challenges. Like many institutions across the nation, we were confronted with obstacles that tested our resolve ranging from the multiplier effects of removal of petroleum subsidy with its implications on prices of goods and services, astronomical increase in electricity tariff, galloping inflation among others.

“We braced these challenges but not without a price. We adopted strategies to cope with the challenges which are inevitable and the only constant matrix.”