Igala People in Sokoto Install Second Monarch

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has appreciated the Igala people from Kogi State resident in Sokoto State for the choice of Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim as their new leader.

The governor, who spoke in a goodwill message held after the coronation of Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim as the second Sokoto Onu Igala, described Ibrahim as a champion of peace and national unity.

Represented by Hajiya Maryam S.D Mass, the Special Adviser on Resident Communities and IDPs, the governor said the Igala people in Sokoto State have made a wise choice in Ibrahim.

He said: “I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the brand newly turbaned Onu of Igala in Sokoto, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim. This choice by the Igala people simply serves as a testament to his promotion of unity, respect and love

“The new Onu Igala in the state is a leader and champion of peace. May this coronation inspire all of us to work together to promote peace coexistence, patriotism and respect for the traditional institutions.”

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa:ad Abubakar III while turbwaning the new Onu Igala Sokoto had appealed for mutual understanding among Nigerians.

The Sultan, who was represented by the Ciroma Sokoto, Alhaji Aliyu Abubakar III, declared Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim as the second Onu (Sarkin) Igala in Sokoto State.

Also, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko represented by Alkali Buhari Gidadawa, the Sardauna Nakasari, said the newly coronated Onu of Igala in Sokoto is a man of high reputation, a lover of peace, and an individual who can best be described as a humility personified.

“I appointed him as my Special Adviser on Resident Communities when I was the governor because he is always with the people.

“I am pleased that same leadership qualities I saw in him then still continues till date which was why he became the choice of his people,” Senator Wamakko said.

In a reception held at the 8 Division Army Officer’s Mess and Suites, chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Aliyu Umar Onuche, said the newly turbaned Onu Igala in Sokoto is a man who puts the people first and above self at all times.