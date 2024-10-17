World Food Day: Williams Audu Emerges Niger’s Best Maize Farmer

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Mr Williams Audu has emerged the best maize Farmer in Niger State at “a Friendly Competition” Organised by One Acre Fund Nigeria to mark the World’s Farmers Day 2024.

Audu was adjudged the winner of the friendly competition following the evaluation of “the heights of the stalks and the weight of his maize cobs”.

Audu and other top-performing farmers were awarded prizes in recognition of their dedication to adopting improved farming practices but Williams Audu received a modern motorized knapsack sprayer and maize seeds

An elated Audu said after his victory that: “Before One Acre Fund came, farming was difficult. We barely had enough to eat, let alone sell at the market. Today, I have harvested more than I ever thought possible.

“This program has changed my life and my family’s future,” he declared.

The Village Head of Maikunkele, in Bosso Local Government of the state, Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi Dada, speaking at the ceremony which attracted several stakeholders in the agricultural sector of the state, lauded One Acre Fund’s impact on the community, saying: “Our farmers now have access to seeds, fertilizers, and knowledge that were once beyond their reach.

“With these, we can farm more successfully and contribute to food security, in the state”.

In a brief remark, Mr Emmanuel Bamgboye, One Acre Fund’s Field Operations Lead, emphasized the importance of partnerships in

achieving the organization’s mission.

Bamgboye said: “This Mega Harvest Day is a celebration of the hard work and dedication of our farmers, who have shown that with the right tools, knowledge, and support, they can produce enough food for their families and beyond.

He said the goal of the organisation “is to continue partnering with farmers and key stakeholders to drive sustainable agriculture, combat hunger, and lift communities out of poverty.

“We must continue to work hand in hand with local leaders, government officials, and our farmers to ensure that these gains are sustained. Our journey is just

beginning, and we are committed to building a resilient food system.”

Alhaji Shehu Galadima, Chairman of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) Niger State Chapter, in an address, expressed satisfaction with the collaborations between farmers and One Acre Fund, saying such relationship will further boost farming and food production.