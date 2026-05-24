Mbah Plans Monorail, Intercity Rail Line for Enugu

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Enugu

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has promised that the state will get monorail and intercity rail line as part of his plans for holistic development of the state.

He said that he would inaugurate the projects in the next four years as it has become a necessity for Enugu, the capital city, to have a multi-modal transportation system as obtainable in great cities across the world.

Mbah revealed his bag of more goodies for Enugu in his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

His party, APC, has given him the ticket to seek revalidation of his mandate in 2027, following a resounding 96 per cent affirmative votes of Enugu APC members.

Mbah stated that the multi-modal transportation system that “will be launched (is) not essentially designed to earn us any bragging rights. They are municipal necessities”.

He invited Enugu people to “think about any great city you know (and envision how Enugu would be in four years time)” hence his drive to build a world-class city.

The governor stated: “All our projects are mutually reinforcing” for economic growth and holistic development of Enugu State hence they were never conceived as grandiose projects that have no bearing to the needs of the people.

“From agriculture to the international cargo terminal, hotels to the massive tourism sites, and security to real estate, they are all connecting the dots,” he said, adding that “in the coming years, their benefits will be more”.

He hinted that what he has in store for the people of Enugu in the years ahead is huge, adding that “what we have done in the last three years is simply laying the foundations for greater things to come”.

The governor, who reviewed his achievements since he was ushered into the Lion Building in May 2023, said that he has proved that political promises could be kept.

“We have smashed the notion that promises matter more than performance. Instead, the emphasis has been on real substance, on ensuring that every effort translates into outcome, and that resources are used with care and intent,” Mbah stated.

According to him, his promises and the ideas he conceived to make Enugu better have been translated to tangible projects impacting the economic and social lives of the state.

“It is visible in the routines of our daily life, in how we study, how we travel, how we work, how we access services that were once unreliable or out of reach.

“You can see it in sectors beginning to function with greater coherence,” he said.

Mbah said he could not afford to fail because “every young person looking ahead to their future life is relying on us to follow through these promises.

“Mothers, fathers are watching the future of their children, praying that this time it will not be fake. We have a duty not to dash that goal, but to stand behind a vision that demands security and real choice for every young man”.

However, he acknowledged that he came with an ambitious “Tomorrow is Here” project, with the attendant scepticism that it could end up as mere slogan.

But he has proved doubters wrong as “what once felt distant, that tomorrow could be different, is no longer abstract. It is taking shape”.

According to him, his ideas have become realities because “we stepped away from the politics of appearance, the kind that looks impressive from a distance but delivers little on close”.

In driving the development of Enugu State, Mbah assured the people that he would not sacrifice their welfare on the altar of infrastructural development.

He said: “The welfare of the people shall be the supreme law. And we commit to that. With this in mind, think of your children and your children’s children.

“Let our standards, our commitment, our vision surpass their expectations. Because this is what you are worth and this is what Enugu deserves. Let us move forward together”.