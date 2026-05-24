Ironbar Congratulates Gov Otu on APC Primary Victory

The Chief of Staff to the Governor of Cross River State, Chief Emmanuel Ironbar, has congratulated Senator Bassey Edet Otu on his resounding victory at the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing the outcome as “a powerful affirmation of visionary leadership, people-oriented governance, and the enduring confidence Cross Riverians have in the governor’s stewardship”.

In his congratulatory statement, Ironbar said the overwhelming support recorded by Governor Otu at the primary was a clear reflection of the trust and goodwill his administration has continued to inspire across the state through humility, inclusiveness and purposeful governance.

He noted that the governor’s leadership style has not only restored hope in public service but also deepened citizens’ faith in government as an institution capable of delivering meaningful progress.

According to the Chief of Staff, Governor Otu’s emergence as the party’s standard-bearer for another electoral cycle represents the natural reward for consistent dedication to the welfare of the people and the steady pursuit of sustainable development.

He praised the governor’s calm disposition, maturity in leadership, and unyielding commitment to peace and stability, noting that such qualities have distinguished him as a leader genuinely concerned about the collective future of Cross River State.

“Governor Bassey Otu has shown remarkable wisdom and restraint in leadership,” Ironbar stated. “At a time when many seek power for personal gain, he has remained focused on service, unity, and the long-term advancement of our dear state. This victory is therefore not merely political; it is a validation of compassionate governance and a reaffirmation that the people recognize sincerity, sacrifice and purposeful leadership when they see it.”

Ironbar further described the primary victory as a significant milestone in the continuing political and developmental journey of Cross River State, adding that it provides a solid foundation for the consolidation of ongoing reforms and infrastructural strides across critical sectors.

He urged party faithful, stakeholders and supporters to remain united and committed to the shared aspiration of building a more prosperous and inclusive state.

The Chief of Staff also appealed to aspirants and political actors who may feel disappointed by the outcome of the primary to rise above personal interests and embrace the larger vision of collective progress.

“Political contests are temporary, but the destiny of Cross River State is permanent,” he remarked. “This is the moment for reconciliation, maturity and cooperation. The progress of our state must always take precedence over individual ambitions.”

Invoking the spirit of solidarity and shared responsibility, Ironbar stressed that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of unity and mutual support.

“History teaches us that great societies are built when leaders and citizens work together with a common purpose,” he said. “Cross River stands at an important threshold, and this is the time for all well-meaning sons and daughters of the state to rally behind the governor in the interest of peace, growth and enduring prosperity.”

He expressed confidence that Governor Otu’s renewed mandate would usher in greater transformation, stronger institutions, expanded opportunities for citizens, and deeper socio-economic advancement for communities across the state.

“The years ahead hold enormous promise,” Chief Ironbar affirmed. “With continued public support and divine guidance, Governor Otu will further broaden the frontiers of development and leave behind a legacy defined by peace, compassion, inclusiveness, and shared prosperity for all Cross Riverians.”