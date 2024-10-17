Use ICT to Propagate Love, Peace Cleric Urges Nigerians

Nigerians have been called upon to take advantage of the fast growing penetration of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) tools in the country to spread the message of love and peace.

The call was made by the National Chairman, National Association of Directors of Religious Education (NADRE), Rev. Fr. Albert Ebosele, during the just concluded 2024 National Catechical Week organised by the Catholic Church in Nigeria with the theme: ‘Information Communication Technology at the Service of Catechesis.’

Fr. Ebosele noted that there were many opportunities presented by ICT and social media that could be used to propagate good morals and values to improve human development through evangelism.

Although he enumerated the various problems confronting ICT use in the country which includes poor quality content and data connectivity amongst others, he noted that the multi-functional capacity of ICT afford everyone the opportunity to use the various ICT facilities positively to spread progressive materials that would encourage peace in the nation.

He also called on other religious groups to encourage positive use of the media, adding that the erection of a gigantic church edifice is good but more importantly is the solidification of the Catholic faith (and good morals) with proper catechesis aided by Information and Communication Technology.