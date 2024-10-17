Lagos Celebrates Enitan-Oshodi’s Rise to ATTF Presidency

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has praised the election of Wahid Enitan-Oshodi as the 6th President of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Tuesday

Oshodi, a former Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development, was unanimously elected at the Elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the continental body held at the African Union (AU) headquarters.

The meeting was attended by 40-member nations of the ATTF, making Oshodi the second Nigerian to lead the continental sports body after Engr. Segun George, who served from 1988 to 1996.

“We are indeed proud of a true Lagosian who has continued to put Nigeria and Lagos on the world map through his sheer ingenuity in sports. His rising profile within and outside the continent has not come as a surprise, as he has shown to be a reliable hand when it comes to sports development.

“His keen interest in youth development has helped to unearth several stars like Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo. He is loved by the athletes and genuinely takes a special interest in their welfare.

“Since he left office as Commissioner, he has kept faith in sports, and this has been confirmed by his unanimous election in Addis Ababa,” said Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu also pledged the state’s support to Oshodi and called on other Nigerians to support their compatriot, who has continued to make the country proud with his international acceptance.

Oshodi’s journey in sports administration began in 2000 when he was appointed to the Lagos State Sports Council Governing Board under the administration of then-Governor Bola Tinubu. He later became the Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA).

Under Governor Babatunde Fashola’s administration, he was appointed Commissioner for Youth, Sports, and Social Development in 2011, where he supervised the National Sports Festival, tagged: “Eko 2012”.

He was subsequently elected President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), where he brought vibrancy to the sport, unearthing international stars for the country.

Recognised by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), Oshodi was appointed Chairman of its Nomination Committee. In 2019, he was elected Deputy President of the ATTF, and in 2021, he topped the voting for the post of Executive Vice President of the ITTF, beating candidates from China and Europe. His ingenuity in sports administration has made Nigeria a hub for table tennis.

With his election, Oshodi is currently the only Nigerian presiding over a continental sports body.