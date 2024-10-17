Huawei Launches New Digital Solutions at GITEX 2024

Huawei, a Diamond Sponsor in the ongoing GITEX GLOBAL 2024 exhibitions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has launched a series of industrial, digital and intelligent transformation solutions and flagship products.

During the first day of the exhibition, Huawei hosted the Industrial Digital and

Intelligent Transformation Summit and launched joint solutions with partners for ten industries like public utilities, transportation, finance, electric power, oil and gas, mining, retail, education, and healthcare, and a series of new flagship products.

The solutions and products are designed to support customers in enhancing their digital and intelligent transformation.

Corporate Senior Vice President and President of ICT Sales and Service at Huawei, Li Peng, delivered opening remarks at the summit. According to him, “We are combining our strengths in networking, storage, computing, cloud, and energy. We are working with partners to build new digital and intelligent infrastructure.”

In his speech, Li Peng detailed how Huawei has since put this architecture into practice to provide customers with leading and adaptable solutions for industries like government, finance, electric power, transportation, manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, and Internet, with over 100 case studies that different industry customers can use to accelerate their digital and intelligent transformation.

The achievements, according to him, will not be possible without Huawei’s partners.

“At Huawei, we are committed to building a healthy, open, and mutually beneficial partner ecosystem. We have also established 14 OpenLabs worldwide to support joint innovation with local solution partners. Together with over 30 solution partners in the UAE, we have developed more than 20 solutions to meet local industry needs,” Peng said.

He describe how Huawei is innovating nonstop to provide partners with lightweight solutions, marketable products, end-to-end business enablement services, and efficient digital platforms to