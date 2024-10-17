FG Orders Probe as 107 Perish, 50 Injured in Petrol Tanker Crash in Jigawa State

*Tinubu sends 5-man delegation to state

*President, Shettima, Buhari, governors mourn

*Mrs Tinubu describes tragic incident as unfortunate

The federal government yesterday directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to launch a thorough investigation into the tanker explosion that claimed the lives of 107 people in Jigawa State.



The Minister of Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, gave the directive following the tragic incident in Majiya Town, Taura Local Government Area of Jigawa State.



Also yesterday, President Bola Tinubu said those found responsible for breaches of safety standards would be held accountable, reaffirming the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring such incidents do not recur.



He directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, to lead a federal government delegation to the State over the Tuesday night inferno.



No fewer than 107 people lost their lives following a petrol tanker crash with registration number KMC 6412 F, in Majiya village of Taura local government area, Jigawa State.



According to an eyewitness Adamu Muhammad who escaped narrowly from the scene, the incident occurred at about 12am when a tanker exploded in the village.



He said, “as the tanker exploded in flames most of the villagers were abruptly awakened and rushed to the scene.



“We tried to help but, the inferno was too much to be confronted. There were shouting, roaring from the people who went to scoop for the fuel, coming out from the exploded tanker.”



Another resident, Musa Sani explained that “It was terrifying. People were running in all directions, screaming for help. The fire spread so quickly that many couldn’t escape.”



Confirming the incident, in a statement, the Jigawa State Police Command disclosed that the tanker fell into the drainage at the outskirts of the village.

“A tragic and devastating incident occurred on October 15, 2024, 2230hrs, involving a petrol tanker with registration number KMC 6412 F, driven by one Yusuf Mohd ‘m’ age 32yrs of Hotoro Quarters, Kano State.”



“The tanker was traveling from Kano to Nguru, Yobe State, when the driver lost control near Khadija University in Majia Town, Taura LGA, causing it to overturn and spill fuel.



“Unfortunately, villagers attempted to scoop petrol from the drainage, resulting in a flame that engulfed the area and many people reportedly perished.”

The statement signed by the DSP Lawan Adam, Police Public Relations Officer, further stated: “One hundred and five (105) corpses have been evacuated, while 50 injured persons were rushed to Ringim and Hadejia General Hospitals for medical attention.



“The fire was successfully extinguished through the combined efforts of police officers, firefighters, and good Samaritans.”



Early yesterday, the Police took about 50 victims who sustained various degrees of injuries to the hospital for treatment.



In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Nneamaka Okafor, Lokpobiri who expressed sorrow over the unfortunate incident, stated that the federal government’s thoughts and prayers are with the injured, and wished them swift and full recovery.



He added: “The Minister has instructed the NMDPRA to promptly commence a detailed investigation into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event.”



He advised Nigerians to avoid approaching vehicles transporting petroleum products involved in accidents or mechanical failures, even as he called on petroleum transporters to ensure that only certified drivers who comply with safety standards, as stipulated by the Federal Road Safety Corps, are employed to transport petroleum products.



The Minister added: “While we understand the temptation to scavenge, the dangers of attempting to collect spilt fuel cannot be overstated. The tragic loss of lives in this incident serves as a stark reminder of the severe risks involved.



“The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the safety of Nigerians in all aspects of petroleum product distribution and transport. We will continue to work closely with all relevant stakeholders to enforce stricter safety measures and prevent future occurrences.”



Meanwhile, Tinubu has directed Akume, to lead a Federal Government delegation to the State.



The government delegation, according to a statement issued yesterday, by Information and Strategy Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga, is made up of the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; Minister of Transportation, Senator Saidu Alkali; Corps Marshall of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Mr. Shehu Mohammed; and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (North West), Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai.



While in Jigawa, the delegation would visit the scene of the incident to assess the situation and visit injured persons in the hospital.



Tinubu further directed that emergency aid, including medical supplies, food, and shelter, be extended to the 50 victims receiving treatment and others affected by the fire.



He expressed his heartfelt prayers and support to the government and people of Jigawa during this time of tragic loss and grief and also prayed for divine comfort for the bereaved families and the peaceful repose for the souls of the departed.



Tinubu reassured the nation that the federal government, in collaboration with states, was committed to the swift and comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country.



He restated his directive to the FRSC to strengthen night travel measures, such as increased patrols, stricter enforcement of safety regulations, and other highway safety mechanisms.



Equally, former President Muhammadu Buhari conveyed his sorrow over the oil tanker explosion that killed dozens of people and injured dozens of others in Jigawa State, describing the mishap as the deadliest of such tragedies witnessed in the country’s recent experience.



In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, the ex-President stated: “The oil tanker mishap at Majiya, Jigawa State is utterly painful. My thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover quickly.”



The former president also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and the people of Jigawa state.



Vice President Kashim Shettima also called for a comprehensive review of fuel transportation safety protocols across the country.



Reacting to the tragic incident, the Vice President expressed sorrow for the families who lost loved ones in this tragic incident and prayed that Almighty Allah grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.



In a condolence message, Shettima said “My heart aches for those who have had their families torn apart by this disaster.”



“This devastating incident has shaken us all to our core. The federal government stands with the people of Jigawa. We are mobilising all necessary resources to support the injured and assist the families affected by this calamity,” he said.



The tragedy threw the entire nation in grief and the Vice President had directed the immediate deployment of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) personnel and resources to Jigawa State.



“As we contend with this tragedy, let us also reflect on the importance of safety measures and public awareness to prevent such incidents in the future. Every life is precious, and we must do all we can to protect our citizens.”



Shettima also commended first responders and medical personnel for their tireless efforts, stating their dedication “exemplifies the best of our nation’s spirit.”



The Vice President had last Friday inaugurated the National Road Safety Advisory Council (NaRSAC) with a charge on members to align with global best practices in reducing traffic crashes.



He had tasked the council to set National Road Safety Strategy targets and ensure effective coordination between federal, state, and local governments to achieve shared road safety objectives.



For her part, wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, described as unfortunate the tragic tanker explosion that claimed scores of lives in Jigawa State.



The First Lady, in a statement personally signed by her yesterday, stated, inter alia: “I condole with the Governor of Jigawa State, Mallam Umar Namadi and the good people of the State on the unfortunate tanker explosion. This tragic incident which left many dead, several injured and the loss of properties is most unfortunate.



“My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. I pray God to grant the friends, families, and loved ones of the departed souls the fortitude to bear the painful loss and grant speedy recovery to the injured.



“May Almighty Allah grant Aljanah Fridaus to the departed and comfort those affected by this tragedy.”



Governor Mallam Umar Namadi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives following the unfortunate petrol tanker accident.



Namadi, who swiftly visited the place of the accident and joined in performing the funeral prayer for the deceased, describing the incident as the greatest tragedy that has befallen to Jigawa State.



In a statement signed by the Governor’s spokesman Hamisu Gumel, Namadi expressed condolence to the families of the deceased.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims during this painful time. We stand in solidarity with those who have lost loved ones and those injured in this tragic incident,” the governor said.



Namadi also promised that the state government would cater for the treatment of all those injured in the inferno who are now receiving treatment in various hospitals across the state and beyond.



“The government will ensure that the affected families receive the needed assistance as we continue to work on preventing such tragedies in the future,” he added.



Similarly, Kwara State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said the forum was saddened by the reported deaths due to the petrol tanker explosion.



A statement issued in Ilorin, by the NGF Chairman, quoted AbdulRazaq to stated: “the reported circumstances of the incident are worrisome, urging citizens to avoid taking advantage of petrol spills because of its volatility and existential danger.”



“This unfortunate incident again calls attention to a need for improved safety protocols in the handling of combustible materials like petrol, including during unforeseen circumstances such as accident.



“Our hearts are with His Excellency Governor Umar Namadi, the people of the state, and families involved in the incident.



“We ask Almighty Allaah to grant them solace at this trying time and admit the deceased to al-jannah Firdaus.”



For his part, the Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed heartfelt condolences to Governor Umar Namadi and the people of Jigawa State over the tragic tanker explosion.



Yahaya, described the incident as deeply saddening, emphasising the need for stricter safety measures and public awareness to prevent future occurrences.



A statement issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday, stated: “This unfortunate event underscores the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures to prevent similar tragedies.



“Authorities must implement stricter regulations governing fuel transportation and storage to minimise risks while public awareness campaigns are equally essential to educate citizens about the dangers of approaching accident sites, particularly those involving hazardous materials like petroleum products.”



He also stressed the importance of cross-state collaboration in disaster management to enhance preparedness and response capabilities.



The NSGF Chairman, however, commended Namadi for leading relief efforts, and equally praised efforts of Jigawa State’s emergency management agencies in responding to the unfortunate event.



He prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased in Aljannat Firdaus and strength to the grieving families, urging the people and government of Jigawa to remain resilient during this difficult period, even as he assured them of solidarity from the people of Gombe State and the entire Northern region.