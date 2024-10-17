Breaking: Nigeria Exits Watchlist as Aviation Rating rises to 75.5%

Mr. Festus Keyamo, the minister of aviation and aerospace development, has disclosed that Nigeria has been removed from watchlist globally as its global aviation rating has again risen to 75.5 percent.

The minister disclosed this during the commissioning of Juhi-2 aviation fuel depot on Thursday at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, (MMIA), Lagos.

Keyamo hinted that with this new status, Nigeria has been removed from the watchlist and airlines can now access dry lease aircraft.

Recall that last month, after the signing of the Cape Town Convention Practice Direction by the Federal Government, it shot up the country’s image from 49 per cent to 70.5 per cent by the global aviation sector.

The minister assured that very soon, there would be more aircraft in Nigeria and Juhi-2 aviation fuel may need to increase its capacity to cater for the influx of aircraft into Nigeria.

Patience Dappa, chairman Juhi 2 Limited, who spoke during the commissioning said the commissioning of the JUHI-2 depot is not just the conclusion of an infrastructural project; but testament to the company’s shared belief in excellence and innovation in aviation fuel management.

“As the largest airside jet fuel depot in Nigeria, this facility spans 46,000 square meters and boasts an impressive storage capacity of 15 million litres of Jet A1 fuel.

“However, JUHI-2 is not just about size. It represents operational excellence, safety, and reliability. This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art filtration systems, a jet fuel discharge system capable of loading four bowsers simultaneously, a modern laboratory, and cutting-edge fire prevention measures.

“It is a strategic asset, designed to provide a steady, reliable supply of jet fuel to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), MMA1, MMA2, and nearby airbases,” Dappa said.

She stressed that in building JUHI-2, they are not only enhancing infrastructure; but laying the foundation for Nigeria’s continued growth in aviation.

She said the facility will serve airlines, cargo carriers, private jet operators, and other aviation stakeholders, ensuring world-class fuel service, minimizing downtime, and maximizing operational efficiency.

Olubunmi Kuku, managing director FAAN, said the depot will play a crucial role in supporting operations, improving service delivery, and bolstering national economic growth.

