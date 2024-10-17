Analyst Calls for Enhanced Cyber-security Measures to Prevent Breach of National Security

Precious Ugwuzor

As Nigeria records an increasing trend in cyber-related crimes in various facets of the economy, a security analyst and consultant; Mr. Matthew Ibadin has called for urgent upscale of cyber-security measures put in place by the government to checkmate incidence of cyber-attacks that could compromise national security.

In a paper presented last Wednesday at the 2024 Annual Conference of the National Association of Online Security News Publishers (NAOSNP) which held at the high brow Oriental Hotels, Lagos, Ibadin who spoke on the theme “Connecting the Dot Between Identity Tracking and National Security,” observed among other things that Nigeria has a culture of inconsistent identity tracking or outdated system.

This, according to him “creates gaps in our security framework and enables criminals, terrorists, and fraudsters to exploit the system. These bad actors use false identities to engage in illicit activities, undermining our national security and threatening the safety of our citizens.” He revealed that cybercriminals have stolen millions of identities globally, using them to fund activities like terrorism and other organized crimes.

Explaining his position and drawing some inference from Alex Hormozi’s principles on scalable success in business, Ibadin who is currently undergoing a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) programme in Policy and Strategic Studies at the University of Abuja, declared that for Nigeria to meet up with the global standard, “we must apply the same clarity, urgency, and scalability to our national security systems. Just as businesses need structured processes to grow, our nation needs robust identity- tracking systems to protect its citizens from evolving threats.”

With his disclosure that cybercriminals have stolen millions of identities globally and used them to fund some heinous activities, he contended that “we cannot afford to ignore these risks. However, when we connect the dots between identity tracking and national security, we create a system where every individual is accounted for, every transaction is verified, and potential threats are neutralized before they escalate. This is the foundation of a secure nation,” he emphasized.

While harping on the urgency to address this issue, he noted that “every day we delay in integrating advanced identity-tracking systems, we expose ourselves to threats we cannot afford. Identity theft, cyber-attacks and transnational crimes are growing rapidly, and their impacts are no longer just financial—they are existential.”

Like Alex Hormozi, highlights in his business principles, the security consultant would want to remind our leaders that urgency drives action. “We must adopt the same mindset for our national security. The threats are not coming tomorrow; they are already here today. If we fail to act now, the consequences could be irreversible.”

In urging for urgency in the upscale of our established cyber-security measures, Matthew Ibadin has reminded our policy makers of the need for scalability by creating systems that grow and adapt to new challenges. He argued that National security is no different as we need identity-tracking systems that can handle millions of data points and adapt as threats evolve.

He insisted that by implementing scalable technologies like biometrics, block-chain, and artificial intelligence, we can create a national security system capable of tracking and verifying identities in real time. These technologies can be applied across sectors like airports, financial institutions, and government agencies—ensuring that bad actors cannot exploit vulnerabilities. “Our identity-tracking systems must be built for scale, just like any successful business,” he added.

Mr. Ibadin who holds three Master of Science degrees in different specialist areas of security from the University of Lagos and Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) with several international and local certifications in security, stated that “by connecting identity tracking with national security, we offer a clear and compelling value proposition, a safer, more secure Nigeria” adding that “robust identity-tracking systems can prevent fraud, deter terrorism, and reduce crime, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and citizens feel protected. The economic benefits of national security cannot be overstated,’ he declared.

The one day event was well attended by dignitaries from various walks of life and they included the Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajia Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, and other senior security officials.

One of the highlights of the annual conference was an award presentation by NAOSNP to deserving personalities including Mr. Matthew Ibadin who was honoured as NAOSNP PRIVATE SECURITY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR for his contributions in the security space.

One of the highlights of the annual conference was an award presentation by NAOSNP to deserving personalities including Mr. Matthew Ibadin who was honoured as NAOSNP PRIVATE SECURITY PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR for his contributions in the security space.