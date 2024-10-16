Sokoto Government Inaugurates Committee on Subsidised Food Iterms

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmed Aliyu, has inaugurated a committee to supervise the sales of Subsidized food items and other essential commodities to the general public across 23 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the inauguration at the Government House Chamber in Sokoto, the governor explained that each ward would benefit 600 bags.

He further disclosed that the exercise became important owed to the economic situation and varying social challenges citizens have faced in the country since the inception of the present administration.

According to him, certain national reform policies initiated by the Federal Government to redirect the economic and social fortunes of the country for future growth and development could not pacify the situation in the country.

“Policies such as removal of fuel subsidy, electricity tariffs and others, subjected our people to varying economic hardships and numerous tests of livelihood.

“We are all living witness to the fact that numerous efforts in the form of Palliatives were initiated and executed by both the Federal and State Governments to cushion the effect of the hardship,” he said.

He further added that considering the social vices of the state and certain peculiarities, the State Government extended various Palliatives of different commodities to all corners and cronies of the State free of charge and procured mass transit vehicles whose services were subsidized to ease transportation difficulties of people within the State and beyond.

“All the efforts were geared towards cushioning the effect of the hardship caused by the downturn of the economy. I wish to state that considering the continued upsurge of the economic situation, the present administration felt it necessary to work out additional approach to alleviate the suffering of our people,” he added.

On his part, the Chairman of the committee and former Sokoto state Deputy Governor, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, thanked the governor for making the essential commodities available and affordable to the public.

He described the gesture as a good step taken by the government to ameliorate the suffering of the citizenry.

Dattijo also assured the governor that the committee would work tirelessly toward ensuring and justifying the confidence reposed on them.