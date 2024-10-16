Firm Holds I -Learn Summit to Empower Educators with Inclusive Assessment Strategies

Funmi Ogundare

Thesis Education Group is set to hold the third I-Learn summit, 3.0, to foster deep engagement, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among key players in the education sector.

The summit 3.0, themed, ‘From Potential to Performance: Unlocking Learners Potential through Inclusive Assessment’, scheduled to be held on October 31 and November 2, will bring together leading educational leaders, policymakers, teachers, and assessment experts from across Africa to explore innovative strategies that cater to diverse learning needs.

Eunice Ikape, Head of Learning and Development Programmes, Thesis Education Group, in a statement, explained that

participants will gain practical tools, insights, and strategies to implement inclusive assessments that nurture individual strengths, promote equity, and close learning gaps.

“The ultimate goal is to transform the way learning and assessment are approached in classrooms across the continent,” she said, adding that the summit will be hybrid with virtual sessions on October 31 and an in-person event on November 2 at The Zone, Gbagada, Lagos.

The sessions will begin at 9:00 a.m. daily.

The target audience, Ikape noted, includes school leaders, educators, administrators, policymakers, and students.

The I-Learn Summit 3.0, she noted, promises to be a transformative experience for educators, empowering them to rethink and reshape their assessment methods to support student success better.

“Participants will have the opportunity to hear from prominent speakers and thought leaders in education who will share their insights on the future of assessment, equity in education, and data-driven decision-making to improve learning outcomes,” Ikape stated.

With a deep-seated passion for excellence-oriented education systems, she said Thesis Education Group (TEG) is committed to fostering environments where students, educators, and institutions can thrive.