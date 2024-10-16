FG Commits N5bn to Clean Cooking Policy Implementation

Arthur Eriye

In a drive to sustain the nation’s commitment to sustainable energy, the federal government has announced the commencement of the implementation of the National Clean Cooking Policy.

The Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal disclosed this at the 2024 National Clean Cooking Forum held in Abuja.

The forum, with the theme, “Clean Cooking Energy for All in Nigeria: Prioritizing Inclusion,” highlights the urgent need for equitable access to clean cooking solutions as part of Nigeria’s broader energy transition strategy.

Despite advancements in promoting cleaner cooking technologies, recent trends indicate a concerning regression, with many households reverting to traditional polluting fuels. This reversal is largely driven by the rising costs of cleaner alternatives, such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which has become increasingly unaffordable for a significant segment of the population.

While addressing the forum, Lawal, underscored the government’s resolve to ensure that all Nigerians benefit from the initiative.

Lawal enumerated the government’s progress, stating that the Ministry has established an implementation committee.

He confirmed that efforts are underway to finalize the necessary activities, paving the way for concrete steps toward policy implementation.

Also speaking at the forum, the Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, who was represented by the Director of Women Affairs, pledged the ministry’s support to expand clean cooking access for rural women.

She highlighted the Ministry’s efforts in distributing clean cooking technologies to rural women across 21 states, including Ekiti, Kwara, Edo, and Bayelsa, reaffirming their commitment to safeguard rural women who are disproportionately affected by indoor air pollution.

Team Lead for Green and Digital Economy representing the European Union Delegation to Nigeria, Inga Stefanowicz, emphasized the importance of inclusive sustainable development. She noted that the theme of the 2024 Clean Cooking Forum aligns with the United Nations’ focus on gender inclusion and support for women-led businesses in the clean cooking sector, advocating for enhanced efforts to integrate gender perspectives in the energy transition.

Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Alliance for Clean Cooking, Ewah Eleri, emphasized the urgent need for the Clean Cooking Implementation Committee to expedite the rollout of the National Clean Cooking Policy.