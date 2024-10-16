Coca-Cola Launches Wozzaah Flavour in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Leading soft drink company, Coca-Cola, has introduced a new flavour known as Wozzaah Limited Edition flavour to the Nigerian market.

The product, according to the management of the company, is a symphony of flavors inspired by the beating heart of African culture and targets the Gen Z.

Crafted through digital experiences, coupled by the refreshing taste of Coca-Cola, Wozzaah consumers in Nigeria will be transported through the continent of Africa, experiencing the electrifying flavors and expressive culture of each unique country.

Unveiling the product into the Nigerian market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Senior Director, Frontline Marketing at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, Yusuf Murtala, revealed that Coca-Cola Wozzaah is crafted to embody the pulsating rhythm and dynamic energy of Africa.

He also stated that the new flavor provides the refreshing Coca-Cola taste fans know and love, remixed with vibrant, tropical flavors inspired by Africa.

Murtala said: “We are thrilled to introduce Coca-Cola Wozzaah, the limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations release in Nigeria. This product celebrates the rich tapestry of African culture while embodying the spirit of innovation and creativity. Partnering with Lojay adds an authentic touch to this exciting launch, and we can’t wait to see how his dynamic presence will elevate the experience and create unforgettable moments for our Gen Z consumers nationwide.”