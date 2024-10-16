Almond Insurance to Honour Lagos State Governor with Special Award

Ebere Nwoji

The Annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards and Consumers’ Nite, the biggest social platform of the Nigerian Insurance Industry scheduled for November 1st will witness the decoration of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo – Olu with the special recognition award 2024 which stands as the biggest award in this year’s edition of the annual social event.

The Almond Awards was instituted in 2018 to reward the Change Makers, Innovators and Thought leaders who are making a difference in the various arms of the insurance Industry in a bid to improve the acceptability of insurance products and services amongst Nigerians.

A statement signed by the CEO of Almond Productions Limited Ms. Faith Ughwode said that, Lagos State over the years have blazed the trail when it comes to supporting the Insurance and Pensions Industry through annual budgetary allocations for the payment of Premiums and Pensions ahead of other states of the federation and even the Federal Government in some cases. She said it takes a visionary Leader to continue and improve on existing systems.

“Sanwo-Olu embodies vision and progress and we are glad to have him shine at the Awards this year,” Ughwode stated.

Also expected as Guest Presenters are top government functionaries and critical stakeholders from other key sectors of the economy.

According to Ughwode the shortlisted categories this year are Life Insurance Company of the year, General Insurance Company of the year! Insurance CEO of the year! Insurance Broker of the year! Insurance Broking Company of the year! Takaful Insurance Company of the year! Micro Insurance Company of the year! Insurance Woman of the year!Most valuable Insurance Customer of the year! Insurance Life Achiever’s Award (Insurer or Broker) and Special Recognition Award 2024.

The 2024 Almond Insurance Industry Awards Voting Web closed on the 20th of September with over Ten Thousand votes cut-across all arms of the Insurance Industry, Insurance Customers both Corporate and Individuals.

The unprecedented number of votes recorded this year is a growing testament to the Awards Integrity and Popularity amongst Stakeholders.