ABUAD Graduates 1,662 at 12th Convocation Ceremony

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor, Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Prof. Smaranda Olarinde has announced that 1,662 students of the university would graduate this year .
Olarinde, who stated this on Monday in Ado Ekiti at the press conference heralding the 15th anniversary and the 12th convocation ceremonies of the university, added that 226 made first class; 693 got second class upper division; 350 made second class lower; while 33 made third class.
A breakdown of the overall graduating students according to the vice-chancellor are “338 from Engineering, Law (244), MHS (228), Sciences (203), SMS (269), Postgraduate (177), Part-time (20), ABUAD Business School (22) and MBBS (161).”
She also disclosed that the chairman and chief executive officer of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa will on Friday, October 18, 2024 deliver the convocation lecture titled ‘Diaspora Engagements for National Development’, as part of activities lined up for the ceremony
Olarinde added that three eminent Nigerians: Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Mr. Damien Dodo (SAN); and founder of the Citadel Global Community Church, Lagos will be conferred with the honorary degrees of the private university.
She stated that the honorary degrees are not awarded based on relationship but simply on merit, saying,”we based our evaluation on fact not by hear say evidence
“Honorary Degrees anywhere in the world are awarded on a highly basis to persons of proven integrity and character, who have made exceptional and distinguished life time contributions to the society,” she added.

