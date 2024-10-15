  • Tuesday, 15th October, 2024

National Grid Recovery Nears Completion, Says TCN

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that efforts to fully recover the national grid are almost complete following a partial disturbance on Monday.

The disturbance occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m., prompting immediate recovery efforts.

TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Tuesday, said the recovery process commenced swiftly, with Azura Power Station providing the necessary blackstart.

She said by 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, the grid recovery had reached advanced stages, in spite of encountering a brief challenge that caused a minor setback.

“Notwithstanding the setback, TCN continued its recovery efforts, achieving significant progress.

“Bulk power availability has been restored to approximately 90 per cent of its substations nationwide, with supply reinstated to the Abuja axis and other major distribution load centres.

“The partial disturbance did not affect the Ibom Gas generating station, which continued to supply power to areas in the South-southern part of the country, including Eket, Ekim, Uyo and Itu 132 kilovolt transmission substations.” (NAN)

