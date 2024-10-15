Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Three Lives in Lagos 

Esther Oluku

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) reported the death of three persons on Sunday when a fully loaded tanker carrying black oil experienced brake failure leading to a devastating multi-vehicle collision.

The Director of Public Education and Enlightenment LASTMA, Mr. Adebayo Taofik, in a statement, noted that the accident which occurred at Second Rainbow, inward Mile 2 along Oshodi-Apapa Expressway involved the tanker, two Volkswagen Commercial buses and a Honda car KTU 223 GH.

The victims, all passengers in one of the Volkswagen buses, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), who joined other responders at the accident scene, handed over two of the deceased to security personnel from the Festac Police Station, who provided a secure perimeter for emergency operations. One of the victims’ families was present and took custody of their loved one.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team stated that the responders who attended to victims at the accident scene include; the LASEMA Response Team (LRT), LASAMBUS, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos State Fire & Rescue Service, and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, sympathized with the bereaved families while urging tanker drivers to strictly adhere to speed limits and place the highest priority on road safety when operating vehicles.

“We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate loss of life. It is imperative that every driver, particularly those operating heavy-duty vehicles, remains vigilant and cautious at all times.

Speed and safety must never be compromised on our roads,” Bakare-Oki said.