Makinde to Air Force: We Want You to Expand Your Operations in Oyo

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said his administration would love to see the Nigeria Air Force expand its operations and footprints in the state.

He added that his government would continue to provide all the necessary support for the Air Force towards the rapid completion of the Air Force Base in Ajia, Ibadan as well as collaborate with the Force on other areas of operations.

The governor, who commended the Nigerian Air Force for being a pillar of support to his administration and for complementing its efforts in keeping the state safe, stated this, when he received the Air Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force, Ikeja, Lagos, Air Vice Marshal, Kolade Ademuwagun, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde appreciated the Nigeria Air Force for its professional support and immense contributions through its men, who had been part of the state’s security architecture and those serving as members of the committee for the upgrade of the Ibadan Airport to an international airport.

“I need to acknowledge the fact that since I came in here, the NAF has been a pillar of support and they have kept us safe and secure in Oyo State. Your officers and men have been working day and night to keep us safe.

“We want to, on behalf of the people of the state and the government, say thank you to the Air Force. Please, convey my sincere appreciation to the Chief of Air Staff for what you are doing in Oyo State.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Ademuwagun thanked the governor for the warm reception and the cordial relationship that has always existed between the Oyo State Government and the Nigeria Air Force.

He described the state as a place of significant history rejuvenated for the benefit of mankind through Makinde’s initiative.

Ademuwagun added that Makinde’s strategic vision on the economy, education, agriculture and other sectors had brought about significant achievements.