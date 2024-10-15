Iconic Brands Awards to Debut with Launch of Marketing Communications A-List

In order to recognise and promote excellence in the marketing and communications industry in Nigeria, Q Media & Communications Limited, publishers of Marketing and Communication A-List, is set to honour iconic brands, media and marketing communications professionals who have made their marks and have been leading players in the industry for at least 20 years.

The awards would also come with the official launch of the Marketing and Communication A-List which is a compendium of marketing communication practitionera who have had at least ten years experience in the industry as well as profile of agencies, PR firms, marketing companies and other players in the integrated marketing communications ecosystem.

According to the lead convener and managing director of Q-Media, Samuel Ajayi, “it’s time we recognised and honour the brands that have been up there and doing well in the market for over 10 years and also fecilitate with the professionals behind the successes of these brands and their various organisations.”

He added that they would also be using the opportunity to launch the updated version of the long awaited Marketing Communications A-List book.

“The book will be updated on yearly basis and new names of professionals who have qualified for the A-List category will be added as well as outfits.” Ajayi explained.

Afolabi Idowu, project coordinator of the awards and the book launch, also added that they have mapped out plans to contact agencies and marketing professionals to collect their profiles for compilation and to also contact the awardees ( brands and their handlers) in order to intimate them of the honours bestowed on them as well as their brands.

He also added that since the time is a bit short, we are also calling on senior marketing professionals to contact us in case we are unable to reach them so they could send their profiles on their own as well as that of their outfits.